Robinsons Supermarket showcases the best of Malaysian convenience foods

Present at the Malaysia Fest 2021 ribbon-cutting ceremony are (from left) Karen Evangelista, merchandising director - Food atRobinsons Supermarket Corp., Lyn De Jesus, merchandising director – Fresh at Robinsons Supermarket Corp, Siti Azlina, trade commissioner for MATRADE Manila and Yazlina Yahya, director for Tourism Malaysia.

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia is making a bid for international recognition in the food and beverage sector as more people are becoming aware of its convenience foods brands. Old Town 3-in-1 Hazelnut Coffee and Julie’s Le-monde Puff Sandwich are the top-of-mind products in the Filipino market.

Malaysian food is the sum total of Malay, Chinese and Indian influence with a bit of the British. Aside from the time-saving factor, Malaysian convenience foods are halal-certified (foods that pass Islamic dietary laws and food preparation), healthy and affordable.

Malaysia’s booming urban population has driven the demand for hassle-free foods and drinks that complement the fast-paced lifestyle. Traditional methods of cooking are being replaced with convenient foods such as frozen products, instant sauces and beverages and packaged munchies.

To show the variety, the trade office of the Malaysia Embassy held a Malaysia Fest in 46 Robinsons Supermarket and 11 GoRobinsons online groceries.

The Chinese influence is reflected in the surimi and surimi-based products, foods that use minced fish paste or other seafood as alternatives to fish and others. Fusipim, literally translated as “rich food,” is also the Chinese name of the founder Eng Seng Poo. The fisherman established a food company, starting with fish balls. Its brand, Rich Mama, has several fish ball flavors. Meanwhile, vegetarians will appreciate Everbest for its tofu-based seafood products.

White coffee is a distinct Malaysian beverage that was introduced in the 19th century by Chinese migrants who came to work in the local tin mines. The original coffee is not really white or milky. “White coffee” was a literal translation of the Chinese name of the coffee that was adapted to the Asian palate.

Two Malaysian giants in instant beverages are known for their version of white coffee and their 3-in-1 coffee varieties. Chek Hup coffees and milk teas were founded by Chinese émigré and entrepreneur Chek Hup. He developed Malaysia’s instant coffees using his signature rock sugar. Founders of the Old Town Coffee from Ipoh discovered their white coffee by experimenting with different beans and roasting procedures and mixing them with condensed milk.

If you’re going for carbo-loading, there’s the Indian-inspired section. Frozen flatbreads such as the plain roti and paratha, a multi-layered bread with onions and oil and the healthy, oil-less chappati can be eaten any time of the day. They blend well with the curries. Uncle Saba’s Poppadams is a ready-to-eat version of the classic papadam, deep-fried bean flour dough. Made of lentils, Poppadams are shaped like fine potato chips and are good for vegetarian lovers.

Malaysian’s fondness for puff pastries is said to be drawn from the British Cornish pasty, a savory pastry pouch filled with meat and vegetables which was introduced in the peninsula in the 19th century. The brand Kawan (“friend” in Malay) offers pastry shells and wraps. These are ready-made with many flakey layers of butter and dough. People add their favorite sweet or savory filling.

Busy people can cut down their cooking time significantly by using instant sambal, a chili paste with complex flavors. It can be used to add flavoring or as a base for prawn, fish or chicken.

The lactose intolerant and vegans will rejoice in SoyFresh’s Hershey’s chocolate in several variants. SoyFresh is both nutritious and delicious in other flavors yet not cloyingly sweet. Sun Soya comes in handy sachets for 3-in-1 coffees and its popular matcha latte.

Biscuit company Hwa Tai has been popular for its Luxury Cheese and Tiramisu crackers. The Luxury Vegetable Crackers won the gold in the Monde Selections, an annual award given to food, beverages and cosmetics by the International Quality Institute in Belgium.

Among the munchies, Mr. Potato, Malaysia’s top potato chips brand, has been outclassing its foreign counterparts in density and crunch. Chocolate lovers will enjoy the richness of Vochelle and Alfredo which use premium ingredients.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the trade office of the Malaysia Embassy, has gathered their homegrown brands which have a global market and have won international awards and food safety.

“As consumers are returning to physical shopping, we felt that it was a good time to reposition our products We want to raise more awareness to Filipinos of the wide range that we offer. Trade between Malaysian and the Philippines is healthy. Food and beverage make up an important sector,” said MATRADE Trade Commissioner Siti Azlina.

“Malaysia offers halal-certified foods that cater not only to Muslims. People who are looking for hygienic food will find them in our brands. Almost all Malaysian companies are halal-certified, complementing their HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point), a management system which looks into food safety from all aspects,” she added.

As the holiday shopping begins, these Malaysian food products make safe, tasty and pocket-friendly gifts for Christmas.