Food and Leisure

                        
Catch Richard Gomez with Glad Kitchen on LazLive

                        

                        
November 12, 2021 | 11:05pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
You won't only get to see Richard cook and give kitchen and food preparation tips, you'll also enjoy discounts and special offers from Glad Kitchen.
MANILA, Philippines — If you're subscribed to Richard Gomez's YouTube channel, you'd know that he's an accomplished cook who can create delicious and visually appealing dishes.



On November 13, Saturday, join Goma at Home on LazLive and Facebook Live at 6 p.m. You won't only get to see Richard cook and give kitchen and food preparation tips, you'll also enjoy discounts and special offers from Glad Kitchen.



"I'll be preparing some of my signature dishes with one of my favorite brands in the kitchen, Glad!" said Richard.






Get up to 25% off your favorite Glad Kitchen products, such as the Aluminum Foil, Cook 'n' Bake and Cling Wrap, and win exciting prizes during the live event.



Celebrate Glad’s 11.11 mega sale on Lazada. From November 13 to 14 only, get 15% storewide discount on GLAD products and get a free Glad apron.






Exclusively on November 13, you can get an additional 5% off voucher during the LazLive. This means you can get up to 20% off on your favorite Glad products!



Glad Kitchen makes food preparation, cooking and storage easier. When you pack lunches, bake cookies, host a dinner party or clean your fridge, Glad has the perfect product to make your life easier.



Watch Goma at Home on LazLive and follow the Clorox Company Flagship Store on LazMall.



 



You can also watch the event on Glad Kitchen's Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/GladKitchenPH/.



 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

