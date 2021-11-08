Somerset Central Salcedo Makati opens its doors to offer â€˜inspired livingâ€™





































































 




   







   















Food and Leisure

                        
Somerset Central Salcedo Makati opens its doors to offer 'inspired living'

                        

                        
November 8, 2021 | 9:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — A new chapter begins where you get to live your own story amid the center of Makati’s financial district and among a welcoming family with the much-awaited opening of Somerset Central Salcedo Makati today.



The newest addition to the expanding portfolio of The Ascott Limited Philippines brings the serviced residence experience to new heights. Offering the comforts of a home and the conveniences of a hotel, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati makes for the perfect home for all travelers. What sets the residence a cut above the rest are its prime location, modern design, and familial service.



“Somerset Serviced Residence is an Ascott brand that centers around the collective interests of integrating personal and social lifestyles while promoting “inspired living” for everyone to achieve more and to live fully. At Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, our residents and employees are all part of our big family,” said Daniel Wee, country general manager for The Ascott Limited Philippines.



For now, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati welcomes quarantine guests only due to the current COVID-19 alert level status in the National Capital Region. However, leisure guests can now place bookings as the residence looks to open for multi-use soon.



Central at Salcedo Village







Located at H.V. Dela Costa St. in Salcedo Village, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati comes alive in one of the country’s most exciting business and lifestyle districts. Salcedo Village has convenient access to the airport, the biggest corporate offices and major thoroughfares. As a premier address, it also offers quiet Sunday strolls, relaxing weekend markets and an abundant selection of dining destinations.



Somerset Central Salcedo Makati stands out as an exquisite 32-story building featuring a lobby of classic elegance. The residence presents 285 spacious rooms spread across five luxurious apartment types: Studio Apartment (24 sq m.), Studio Premiere (41 sq m.), One-Bedroom (51-55 sq m.), Two-Bedroom (83-86 sq m.) and Three-Bedroom (151-168 sq m.) units. Rate starts at P4,800.



Each apartment is well-appointed with modern home comforts, from ensuite bathroom to split air-conditioning and wireless internet access. The bigger units have fully equipped kitchens and washer and dryer for complete convenience. For fun and relaxation, the residence has a swimming pool, fitness center, a Residents’ Lounge and Cubbies playroom for kids. There’s also a host of business support facilities, including the Azalea Function Room with a seating capacity of 100 people.



Somerset Central Salcedo Makati enriches Salcedo Village’s thriving dining scene as well with the opening of Nonya Café. The place will serve the best and most authentic Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine, plus a wide range of classic Western and other Asian dishes. At night, Nonya Café will offer cocktails and a wide selection of wines and spirits for memorable nightcaps.



Heart, family at the center of service







“We at The Ascott Limited Philippines treat each other as family, and this special bond translates to how we welcome and serve every guest in all our properties, including here at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati,” said Susan Salcedo, general manager of Somerset Central Salcedo Makati and the city manager of The Ascott Limited Philippines.



“When we say ‘you will feel at home with us, we truly mean it,” she added.



A brand of unrivaled hospitality and service of genuine care await guests at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati. These qualities are embodied by The Ascott Host, a global program of the company designed to deliver personalized service to guests.



Another world-class Ascott program ensures the health and safety of its guests and employees. The Ascott Cares is developed in partnership with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification in hygiene and health standards. The program lists nine commitments that uphold enhanced hygiene and safety standards, wellness support and sustainability practices.



Newly integrated into the Ascott Cares program is the “24/7 On-Call Wellness & Security measure.” In partnership with International SOS, round-the-clock health, wellness and security support is now a phone call away to give guests greater comfort and reassurance.



The Ascott Limited Philippines is now looking forward to the opening of another Somerset property in Makati next year. Also in the pipeline are properties in Quezon City, Greenhills, Laguna, Davao and Cebu.



 



To know more about Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/philippines/somerset-central-salcedo-makati.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

