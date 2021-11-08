Citi, The Bistro Group offer treats for vaccinated cardholders in Metro Manila

The Good Jab campaign gives vaccinated Citi credit cardholders, a P150 eGift voucher when they dine in at any participating restaurant of The Bistro Group in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — With the holidays approaching and as more establishments begin to reopen, Citi Philippines and The Bistro Group have teamed up to give vaccinated Citi credit cardholders a well-deserved reward for a "jab" well done!

The Good Jab campaign gives vaccinated Citi credit cardholders, a P150 eGift voucher when they dine in at any participating restaurant of The Bistro Group in Metro Manila. On top of this, they can also get a 15% discount on their total bill when they use their P150 eGift Voucher and pay using their Citi credit card with a minimum of P1,500 food bill.

Citi credit cardholders can avail of this treat until November 5. They must pre-register at the Giftaway site (www.gft.ph/gj21) using their unique code to redeem the eGift voucher.

With their voucher code, vaccination ID, and Citi credit card ready, customers can enjoy a wide selection of dishes—from pizzas and burgers, to steaks, ribs, pasta, wings, and more!

There is much variety to be enjoyed with The Bistro Group’s 16 brands and 54 participating restaurant outlets, such as TGIFridays, Italianni’s, Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bulgogi Brothers, Fish & Co., Red Lobster, Las Flores, Tomatito and more.

“We want Citi credit cardholders to feel safe when dining out. Now, they won’t only feel safe – they’ll also continue to enjoy the best dining promotions at the best restaurants in the country with their Citi credit card,” Citi Philippines Credit Cards and Loans Director Vishal Kadian said.

“The Good Jab celebrates the new normal in the Filipino dining experience. We welcome our fully vaccinated customers who can again enjoy safely dining out at any restaurant of The Bistro Group. We follow the government’s safety protocols and we offer discounts and promotions to give you the best dining experience,” The Bistro Group Marketing Vice President Lisa Ronquillo said.

It’s time to dine safely and celebrate “The Good Jab” by enjoying this exciting treat from Citi Philippines and The Bistro Group.

Citi Philippines continues to provide dining deals at over 600 outlets through its Citi Dining Deals. For details, visit www.citibank.com.ph/finedelights or follow @CitiPhilippines on Facebook. You can also follow @thebistrogroup on Facebook and Instagram.