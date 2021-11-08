5 ways that guarantee: â€˜Itâ€™s safe for you at Solaireâ€™





































































 




   







   















Food and Leisure

                        
5 ways that guarantee: ‘It’s safe for you at Solaire’

                        

                        
Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 10:40am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Solaire adheres to globally standardized health and hygiene protocols with all its new technologies and cleaning practices, making your next return to this premier resort destination your safest stay yet.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — All the changes brought by the pandemic have made many of us miss the joy of rewarding ourselves with well-deserved pampering and relaxation—be it through traveling overseas, splurging on sumptuous meals, or even simply staying for a night or two at hotels.



As vaccination efforts ramp up and as quarantine restrictions continue to ease, well-loved resorts and casinos like Solaire have already reopened to safely satisfy our longing for leisure and entertainment.



When everything was temporarily closed down, Solaire took all the time it needed to prove #SolaireIsSafeForYou by giving almost everything an upgrade—from new world-class safety practices to state-of-the-art technologies—to ensure that it provides the best experience they are known for when you come back.



Today, safety remains to be a top priority at Solaire. Here are five ways that guarantee it’s safe for you at Solaire.



1. UVC technology everywhere







Solaire utilizes UVC in its air conditioning filtration system to ensure that the air is as clean as a world-class medical facility.

Photo Release









An increase in health awareness due to COVID-19 has led us to be extra meticulous and concerned in everything, even down to the air we breathe.



The luxury integrated resort underwent extensive preparations as early as July of 2020 for its reopening, and in October unveiled its most impressive upgrade to note. Knowing our concerns when it comes to air quality, Solaire enhanced its air-conditioning filtration system with high-performing UVC technology considered to be the benchmark in sterilization.



Solaire lets us breathe easy by taking the extra step of installing UVC technology in its air-conditioning filtration system which eliminates bacteria and viruses. This well-sought technology ensures that 100% of the property’s indoor air—from the team member offices, every hallway, both hotel towers, as well as the entirety of the casino, boutiques, restaurant, bars and guest areas—is kept at the highest level of cleanliness, giving you the peace of mind that you can safely and comfortably relax at their doors.



2. TASKI at your service







TASKI, a fully automated intelligent robotic scrubber and drier. 

Photo Release









To make sure that they got all areas covered needed to truly provide you with a worry-free stay, Solaire seeks the help of its robot assistant TASKI.



TASKI SWINGOBOT 2000 is a fully automated cleaning robot that goes beyond industry standards by roaming around the property to make it doubly safe and clean!



By keeping the environment spotless and safe, TASKI, a world-class robotic floor care machine, ensures that your experience at Solaire is nothing short of being world-class too.



3. Delightful dining in total comfort







From Fresh International Buffet to Finestra Italian Steakhouse and all of the hotel’s other dining outlets, Solaire has thoughtfully made adjustments in the way people dine without compromising their experience.

Photo Release









Since before, Solaire has been known for letting its guests indulge in the world’s finest cuisines and experience the epitome of authentic fine dining in the Philippines.



 As it welcomes you back to its signature food outlets, Solaire puts in place stringent health and sanitation protocols in its kitchens and restaurants, such as regular deep cleaning of tables and chairs with electrostatic sprayer, to make sure that everything is as hygienic as possible.



On your next visit to Solaire, a redefined, delightful and worry-free dining experience awaits you as you feast on exquisite flavors in total comfort and safety.



4. Game on, germs off







From using antimicrobial nanocoating to using UVC technology, Solaire's safety measures are top-notch.

Photo Release









Never has been gaming as safe and clean as Solaire does it now.



Apart from reconfiguring open tables and slot machines to allow social distancing, Solaire observes top-notch sanitation in its casino area by doing round-the-clock detailed cleaning and disinfection.



Bills, cards and chips are also sanitized thoroughly using handheld UVC light scanners, making your gaming experience as safe, thrilling yet risk-free as it can be.



5. World-class safety, world-class approval







With more stringent and safety measures in place, Solaire joins the world's safest luxury hotels after receiving various world-class approvals.

Photo Release









Believing that five-star experiences come with safety seals of approval, Solaire got all the approvals they need to give you assurance of unparalleled luxury, hospitality and comfort.



With all its new technologies and cleaning practices, Solaire adheres to globally standardized health and hygiene protocols, making your next return to this premier resort destination your safest stay yet.



Backed with the coveted World Travel and Tourism Council #SafeTravels stamp and the Sharecare Health Security verified with Forbes Travel Guide badge, Solaire is definitely more than ready to open its doors for you and give you all the exceptional experiences you deserve to enjoy with confidence and peace of mind!



#SolaireIsSafeForYou







Solaire Resort’s Main Lobby.

Photo Release









Solaire, even pre-pandemic, sets the bar high when it comes to providing a 5-star experience to Filipinos.



As a response to the global health crisis, Solaire has gone above and beyond in improving its facilities, technologies and practices to completely redefine the world-class Filipino hospitality they are known for.



Solaire and its hardworking team members got all areas covered and received international recognitions and approvals to give you the peace of mind and worry-free relaxation you deserve. 



When you come back at Solaire, bask in comfort, thrill and luxury, and experience the new kind of Filipino hospitality as you rest easy knowing that Solaire is safe for you and your loved ones.



 



To learn more about Solaire's safety and security protocols, go to https://bit.ly/SISFY2020.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

