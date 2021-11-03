Love Japanese food? Solaire Resort reopens authentic Japanese restaurant Yakumi

MANILA, Philippines — Authentic Japanese restaurant Yakumi recently reopened in Solaire Resort in Parañaque City with safety guidelines in place.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Solaire Vice President for Food and Beverage Bastian Breuer said the Yakumi’s main edge against competitors is the authenticity of their menus.

“This restaurant is all about authentically Japanese. It's about freshness and variety. We have a very large variety of items, from sushi, sashimi, yakitori, really big variety of items. As you can see, we prepare a lot of items fresh for brunch,” Breuer said.

The restaurant also closed their private rooms and converted these into cooking theaters for patrons to see how their food are being prepared.

“Usually, these are private rooms that gets booked. Now for the brunch, we decided to convert these into cooking theaters. It's all about craftsmanship. Not much is done in the back of the house, everything is done in front of the guests to show the freshness and the craftsmanship of the chef,” Breuer explained.

“That was very important for us - we want the guests to feel and see the freshness and tempura is on the other side. Yeah, freshly-made tempura,” he added.

Breuer said that beef and seafood dishes are their most popular in the menu. Ramen is also available.

“I want to say I would challenge you to try every single dish but you won't be able to... But yeah, it's a very nice variety here,” he said.

He said that now that it is “Ber” months, they felt that it was the perfect time to relaunch the restaurant.

“We felt it was right now to relaunch it, of course, with all the in line with safety regulations. We check vaccination cards, there's social distancing. As you can see, the customer cannot really touch the food... We ensure there's no cross-contamination or infection so we, we felt that time is right,” he said.

Breuer added that customers should be fully vaccinated to dine in the restaurant. Their staff are also fully vaccinated as well.

“Everybody needs to be vaccinated. We're checking the vaccination certificate, (customers should be) fully vaccinated. Of course, the face shield and face mask without a doubt (are required). All our team members are vaccinated,” he declared.