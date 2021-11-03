



































































 




   

   









Food and Leisure

                        
Red Ribbon introduces new dedication cake in creamy caramel flavor

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 1:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Red Ribbon introduces new dedication cake in creamy caramel flavor
The all-new Creamy Caramel Dedication Cake from Red Ribbon is made with soft vanilla chiffon filled and covered with milky caramel yema.
MANILA, Philippines — An elevated take on the traditional Filipino-favorite caramel cake, the all-new Creamy Caramel Dedication Cake from Red Ribbon is made with soft vanilla chiffon filled and covered with milky caramel yema, and topped off with dainty icing flowers that will surely satisfy one's taste buds.



It is also versatile as it can be enjoyed during birthdays, anniversaries, special holidays, or just regular days to satisfy those sweet cravings.



Moreover, this is a new thoughtful gift if you want to show your sweetest gratitude to the dearest people in your life. You can add a personalized heartfelt message written in the middle of the cake.



The new Creamy Caramel Dedication Cake is part of a series of flavor innovations from Red Ribbon’s Dedication Cakes line following the successful launch of the new Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake made with Mini Oreo cookies last year.



You will be pleasantly surprised at how affordable this melt-in-your-mouth creamy caramel cake is. Red Ribbon’s Creamy Caramel Dedication Cake is a steal at P760 only for the Regular size and P550 for the Junior size. 



It is available in all Red Ribbon stores in Luzon for takeout, pickup or delivery through Red Ribbon Bakeshop on Messenger, Hotline #87777, Red Ribbon Delivery Website redribbondelivery.com.ph.



