



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
A comforting bowl of Tokyo Tokyo’s Cheesy Beef Ramen lets you satisfy your cravings

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
October 28, 2021 | 5:45pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
A comforting bowl of Tokyo Tokyoâs Cheesy Beef Ramen lets you satisfy your cravings 
Enjoy the new Cheesy Beef ramen flavor—a treat you wouldn’t want to miss out on—for only P210!
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As the cold weather season draws to a near, restaurants have been preparing to welcome in the holiday season. Whether the people would go to dine-in, do take-out or order for delivery, food establishments around us were able to pivot in their own way through the past months.



While other restaurants stick to their usual menu, Tokyo Tokyo makes it a point to have a wide selection of Japanese favorites for everyone.



Now, they’re bringing back their bestselling Cheesy Beef Ramen! Savor the goodness of Tokyo Tokyo’s best-selling beef misono in their signature tonkatsu broth made creamier topped with sliced cheese and a nitamago egg.



Enjoy the new Cheesy Beef ramen flavor—a treat you wouldn’t want to miss out on—for only P210!



You may also check out their other ramen variants to satisfy your cravings: Seafood, Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken for those who like it with a kick.



Now you can treat yourself to a comforting bowl of ramen as Tokyo Tokyo is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery by dialing #TOKYO (#86596), visiting www.tokyotokyodelivery.ph, or ordering through GrabFood, FoodPanda and Pick.A.Roo. 



Tokyo Tokyo has made their way through their customers' hearts by offering a wide range of Japanese food that everyone enjoys from rice meals to now ramen.



What are you waiting for? Satisfy your ramen cravings with Tokyo Tokyo’s Cheesy Beef Ramen!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TOKYO TOKYO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 A comforting bowl of Tokyo Tokyo&rsquo;s Cheesy Beef Ramen lets you satisfy your cravings
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
A comforting bowl of Tokyo Tokyo’s Cheesy Beef Ramen lets you satisfy your cravings


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Enjoy their new Cheesy Beef ramen flavor—a treat you wouldn’t want to miss out on —for only P210!

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A healthier way to snack
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
A healthier way to snack


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cravewell are guilt-free snacks made of 100-percent fruits and vegetables that are as tasty as regular chips.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frozen foods are hot hot hot!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
Frozen foods are hot hot hot!


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The public’s perception of frozen foods has thawed, in part due to convenience and affordability.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KFC is out with Spicy OG Meals!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
KFC is out with Spicy OG Meals!


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Fire up your day than with KFC’s Spicy OG meals!

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8 chefs in the Philippines join global Go&ucirc;t de France
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
8 chefs in the Philippines join global Goût de France


                              

                                                                  By Anna Martelino |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
First organized by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and French chef Alain Ducasse in 2015 as a celebration of the best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bohemian rhapsody
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Bohemian rhapsody


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Monkey Eagle Brewery launches a craft beer that’s relatable to Filipino tastes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with