A comforting bowl of Tokyo Tokyo’s Cheesy Beef Ramen lets you satisfy your cravings

Enjoy the new Cheesy Beef ramen flavor—a treat you wouldn’t want to miss out on—for only P210!

MANILA, Philippines — As the cold weather season draws to a near, restaurants have been preparing to welcome in the holiday season. Whether the people would go to dine-in, do take-out or order for delivery, food establishments around us were able to pivot in their own way through the past months.

While other restaurants stick to their usual menu, Tokyo Tokyo makes it a point to have a wide selection of Japanese favorites for everyone.

Now, they’re bringing back their bestselling Cheesy Beef Ramen! Savor the goodness of Tokyo Tokyo’s best-selling beef misono in their signature tonkatsu broth made creamier topped with sliced cheese and a nitamago egg.

You may also check out their other ramen variants to satisfy your cravings: Seafood, Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken for those who like it with a kick.

Now you can treat yourself to a comforting bowl of ramen as Tokyo Tokyo is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery by dialing #TOKYO (#86596), visiting www.tokyotokyodelivery.ph, or ordering through GrabFood, FoodPanda and Pick.A.Roo.

Tokyo Tokyo has made their way through their customers' hearts by offering a wide range of Japanese food that everyone enjoys from rice meals to now ramen.

What are you waiting for? Satisfy your ramen cravings with Tokyo Tokyo’s Cheesy Beef Ramen!