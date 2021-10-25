



































































 




   

   









Food and Leisure

                        
KFC is out with Spicy OG Meals!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 9:58am
                        

                        


                        
                        
KFC is out with Spicy OG Meals!
The undisputed leader in spicy chicken is rolling out its Spicy OG meals that we can enjoy in the comforts of our home when you order online or by phone.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Either dining alone or with our loved ones at home, we can always turn to KFC when we're looking for exciting food choices to perk up our seemingly monotonous everyday meals amid community restrictions.



What better way to fire up your day than with KFC’s Spicy OG meals?



KFC has proven itself the pioneer of spicy chicken with their Hot & Crispy Chicken and Zinger Sandwich. As the saying goes, nothing beats the original (OG).



The undisputed leader in spicy chicken is rolling out its Spicy OG meals that we can enjoy in the comforts of our home when you order online or by phone.



There's the Spicy OG Fully Loaded Meal that comes with KFC’s Hot & Crispy Chicken with rice and gravy, 1 Zinger Sandwich, 1 regular Mashed Potato and 1 regular drink.



If ordering for a group, you may avail of the Spicy OG Box which includes Hot & Crispy Chicken with rice and gravy, Zinger, Mashed Potato and drinks for sharing.



 



To get your day fired up, order KFC’s Spicy OG Fully Loaded Meal and Spicy OG Box via the KFC App or by visiting www.kfc.com.ph. 



Download the KFC PH app on Google Play: https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid or App Store: https://apple.co/2BFAugj. Orders can also be placed via 88-87-8888. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

1 hour ago

                              
                              
