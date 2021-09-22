







































































 




   

   









Food and Leisure

                        
Get a chance to win brand new wheels through McDonald's All Wheels, All Wins Promo!

                        

                        
September 22, 2021 | 2:29pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Get a chance to win brand new wheels through McDonaldâ€™s All Wheels, All Wins Promo!
Until October 29, riders, drivers and passengers on the go can look forward to McDonald’s All Wheels, All Wins Promo, giving them a shot at winning exciting and awesome raffle prizes. 
MANILA, Philippines — If there’s a wheel, there’s surely a way, especially at McDonald’s Ride-Thru!



Until October 29, riders, drivers and passengers on the go can look forward to McDonald’s All Wheels, All Wins Promo, giving them a shot at winning exciting and awesome raffle prizes. All they need are their wheels and a minimum McDonald’s Ride-Thru purchase receipt of P100.



McDonald’s All Wheels, All Wins Promo will be raffling off different types of rides starting off with one brand-new Chevrolet Tracker LT Redline Edition!



This new crossover SUV combines practical functionality, modern athletic design, intelligent connectivity features and refined engine technology that are ideal for future McDo Ride-Thru drives.



The Chevrolet Tracker is also powered by a lightweight, new generation 1.0 Turbo engine packed with smart technologies, giving its riders the best excellent performance it can ever provide.



On top of that, one lucky winner will also receive a set of Yokohama Tires while 10 riders will enjoy P10,000 worth of Yokohama Gift Certificates each! The Geolandar A/T tire delivers greater durability and longer life. It provides excellent wet grip and off-road traction.



Since McDonald’s welcomes all kinds of wheels in their Ride-Thru, joining the raffle lineup are the following rides ready to be taken out for an adventurous spin:



    
	
  • Three Vespa Primavera Motorcycles
    • 
	
  • Three Yamaha Mio Sporty Motorcycle
    • 
	
  • Three Marlin 5 Mountain Bikes
    • 




Joining is really just as easy as riding-thru. Customers who will Ride-Thru with a minimum purchase of P100 are entitled to one e-raffle entry that must be registered through the McDonald’s App. Here’s how to register:






So what are you waiting for? Make sure to be in it, to win it!



Take your 4-, 2- and 3-wheelers out for a ride until October 29 to get better chances of winning these amazing and exciting rides and prizes.



The raffle draw will happen on the first week of November, so stay tuned because you might just be the lucky winner.



 



For more information, visit McDonald's Philippines Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages. #McDoAllWheelsAllWins and #McDoRideThru!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

