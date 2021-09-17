







































































 




   







   















Food and Leisure

                        
RACKS celebrates World Cheeseburger Day with 3 real deals

                        

                        
September 17, 2021 | 6:16pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The three “real deal” burger offers were crafted by artisans especially for those who crave for juicy and tender meats marked with their signature flame-grilled flavor in their burgers in time for World Cheeseburger Day.
MANILA, Philippines — Studies have shown the great impact of COVID-19 on comfort food consumption in the Philippines. As we all deal with the pandemic in our own way, sometimes, all we want is the taste of something familiar or something that reminds us of better times. 



This phenomenon has led us all to continually search for better-than-fast-food offerings with homegrown and trusted dine-in restaurants responding by offering better and tastier alternatives for takeaway or for delivery.



Take the case of RACKS, the homegrown American comfort food and leading ribs restaurant chain in the Philippines.



Racks has once again innovated product offerings and has used its famous pork ribs and steaks to launch three “real deal” burger offers, crafted by artisans especially for those who crave juicy and tender meats marked with their signature flame-grilled flavor in their burgers in time for World Cheeseburger Day.



“These burger and sandwich offers mark a significant milestone in Racks’ many years of offering interesting and well-loved American food favorites to Filipino foodies. We took heed of how much burgers have evolved to become one of the friendlier takeaway and delivery items in the country and saw fit to offer our own brand of burgers and our take on these favorites to our customers,” said Leopoldo “Chukri” Prieto III, owner and managing director of Racks.



The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich



This American southern-inspired smoked pork creation is cooked slow and low. The meat is perfectly shredded and soaked in our classic barbecue sauce and topped with crisp homemade coleslaw and served with a signature onion block or Belgian fries for P285.



The Great Cheeseburger 



One of the more famous comfort foods, the Racks Great Cheeseburger is made using our proprietary burger blend with imported ground pork belly and US Angus rib eye seasoned with a Cajun rub, topped with layers of fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, American cheese, caramelized onions and special barbecue and homemade burger sauces; as with the other signature sandwiches offered, it is served with a signature onion block or Belgian fries for P325.



The Racks Signature Burger



The ultimate Racks combination of barbecue pulled pork and a flame-grilled cheeseburger patty, topped with layers of fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, American cheese, caramelized onions and special barbecue and homemade burger sauce and comes with the signature onion block or Belgian fries sides for P385.

 



To find out more about the Real Deal Burgers of Racks, please visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/racksphl or their Instagram page @racks.ph.



You can order delivery via www.racks.ph, FB messenger, Grabfood, Foodpanda and Pickaroo or by visiting any of their stores for dine-in and takeout.  #RACKSRealDealBurgers #RACKSTheTasteYouRemember


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

