







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Herald Suites: Pockets of resilience and flexibility in the time of adversity
Herald Suites made use of this time of uncertainty to adjust and fine-tune their booking requirements while reminding guests about the most recent updates, health bulletins and local restrictions in place before they arrive.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Herald Suites: Pockets of resilience and flexibility in the time of adversity

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2021 - 10:34am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  While 2020 and this year continue to present new challenges for the entire hotel industry, there have also been a number of positive outcomes for smaller hotels like Herald Suites.



It is now common knowledge that to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels have had to reposition themselves to become quarantine accommodations for repatriated overseas workers (OFWs) and seafarers. 



As such, Herald Suites made use of this time of uncertainty to adjust and fine-tune their booking requirements while reminding guests about the most recent updates, health bulletins and local restrictions in place before they arrive.



Mandated health protocols and enhanced sanitation procedures for public spaces and all guest rooms were strictly implemented. Contactless elements were also put in effect for check in- and check-out procedures. 



The following positive developments have shown that Herald Suites Hotels has been able to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.



SG-STAR Fund award



Last April 12, 2021, Herald Suites Solana was awarded a Crew Safe status by the Singapore Star Fund Crew Safe Facilities. 



The SG-STAR Fund is the first global tripartite initiative bringing together like-minded international partners from the industry, unions and government to facilitate safe crew changes. 



The CrewSafe audit program aims to assist crew source nations to bring a higher level of confidence and quality control checks into crew change processes such as quarantine/holding, medical and swabbing facilities. 



The SG-STAR Fund Crew Safe status given to Herald Suites Solana shows the unwavering commitment to keeping all guests safe and sound throughout the pandemic












Employee vaccinations



By taking an active part in supporting the vaccination of employees, Herald Suites Hotels plays a crucial role in addressing the pandemic while creating a strong safety culture in their organization.



An information campaign was put in place to share clear and accurate information and educate employees about COVID-19 vaccines. 



It also answered some common questions and concerns and raised awareness about the benefits of getting the vaccine.



Ordering food and beverage online



With its dining outlets operations curtailed, delivery apps have become more important for customers as more people order takeout and groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.



Take-out is no longer just burgers and fries, food establishments are meeting the current moment with new concepts and rapid innovation. Herald Suites cafes have created special takeout menus and appetizing delivery specials like individually boxed meals to meet stricter safety standards and customer’s new expectations. 



New online order site for restaurants has added freshness and variety to the delivery service mix. Quarantined guests’ meals are bagged and delivered door side to every room and snack menus to order are offered in between.










These pockets of adjustments have resulted in giving Herald Suites the opportunity to be of service to 32,784 Filipino seafarers, returning OFWs and essential business travelers.  



It has provided 32,784 personal sanitary kits and served 101,301 full-board packed meals. The hotel has also celebrated 146 quarantine birthdays by giving personalized birthday cakes to guests and whenever possible with messages from their loved ones.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HERALD SUITES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's how you can hit the reset button with a cleanse
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Here's how you can hit the reset button with a cleanse


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
You can restart your journey toward healthier lifestyle habits. If you’re deciding when, the answer will always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost Month: Pandemic gives rise to 'ghost kitchens'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Ghost Month: Pandemic gives rise to 'ghost kitchens'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
A ghost kitchen, also known as a delivery-only restaurant, has become one of the most sought-after trend of partying at home...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McDonald&rsquo;s introduces new &lsquo;Saweetie Meal&rsquo; featuring rapper&rsquo;s go-to order, must-try remixes
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
McDonald’s introduces new ‘Saweetie Meal’ featuring rapper’s go-to order, must-try remixes


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Bringing an exclusive meal that her fans are sure to love, McDonald’s introduces the Saweetie Meal, made in collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Newbie cooks, Tita Chatbot is here to give you helpful tips in the kitchen
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Newbie cooks, Tita Chatbot is here to give you helpful tips in the kitchen


                              
                              

                              

                                 
14 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 delicacies to try for ube cheese craze satisfaction
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
5 delicacies to try for ube cheese craze satisfaction


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Fast food chain Jollibee joined the ube craze, as they released their new ube cheese pie, two days after it hinted about the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China blue & art green
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
China blue & art green


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
For those venturing back into nature and the real world, Conrad Manila has a little of both to offer. Celebrating World Nature...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with