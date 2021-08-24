Herald Suites: Pockets of resilience and flexibility in the time of adversity

MANILA, Philippines — While 2020 and this year continue to present new challenges for the entire hotel industry, there have also been a number of positive outcomes for smaller hotels like Herald Suites.

It is now common knowledge that to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels have had to reposition themselves to become quarantine accommodations for repatriated overseas workers (OFWs) and seafarers.

As such, Herald Suites made use of this time of uncertainty to adjust and fine-tune their booking requirements while reminding guests about the most recent updates, health bulletins and local restrictions in place before they arrive.

Mandated health protocols and enhanced sanitation procedures for public spaces and all guest rooms were strictly implemented. Contactless elements were also put in effect for check in- and check-out procedures.

The following positive developments have shown that Herald Suites Hotels has been able to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.

SG-STAR Fund award

Last April 12, 2021, Herald Suites Solana was awarded a Crew Safe status by the Singapore Star Fund Crew Safe Facilities.

The SG-STAR Fund is the first global tripartite initiative bringing together like-minded international partners from the industry, unions and government to facilitate safe crew changes.

The CrewSafe audit program aims to assist crew source nations to bring a higher level of confidence and quality control checks into crew change processes such as quarantine/holding, medical and swabbing facilities.

The SG-STAR Fund Crew Safe status given to Herald Suites Solana shows the unwavering commitment to keeping all guests safe and sound throughout the pandemic



Employee vaccinations

By taking an active part in supporting the vaccination of employees, Herald Suites Hotels plays a crucial role in addressing the pandemic while creating a strong safety culture in their organization.

An information campaign was put in place to share clear and accurate information and educate employees about COVID-19 vaccines.

It also answered some common questions and concerns and raised awareness about the benefits of getting the vaccine.

Ordering food and beverage online

With its dining outlets operations curtailed, delivery apps have become more important for customers as more people order takeout and groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Take-out is no longer just burgers and fries, food establishments are meeting the current moment with new concepts and rapid innovation. Herald Suites cafes have created special takeout menus and appetizing delivery specials like individually boxed meals to meet stricter safety standards and customer’s new expectations.

New online order site for restaurants has added freshness and variety to the delivery service mix. Quarantined guests’ meals are bagged and delivered door side to every room and snack menus to order are offered in between.

These pockets of adjustments have resulted in giving Herald Suites the opportunity to be of service to 32,784 Filipino seafarers, returning OFWs and essential business travelers.

It has provided 32,784 personal sanitary kits and served 101,301 full-board packed meals. The hotel has also celebrated 146 quarantine birthdays by giving personalized birthday cakes to guests and whenever possible with messages from their loved ones.