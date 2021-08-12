







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
McDonaldâ€™s introduces new â€˜Saweetie Mealâ€™ featuring rapperâ€™s go-to order, must-try remixes
Bringing an exclusive meal that her fans are sure to love, McDonald’s introduces the Saweetie Meal, made in collaboration with the American platinum artist. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
McDonald’s introduces new ‘Saweetie Meal’ featuring rapper’s go-to order, must-try remixes

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 6:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Saweetie, the hip-hop artist behind hit songs “Icy,” “Fast Motion” and “Best Friend,” is known for being unapologetically authentic and creative, as seen in her music—and even her food concoctions, which she generously shares online.  



Bringing an exclusive meal that her fans are sure to love, McDonald’s introduces The Saweetie Meal, made in collaboration with the American platinum artist. 



“McDonald’s and I run deep—from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said.  



The Saweetie Meal features the rapper’s favorites in the McDonald’s menu including a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce—the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce renamed after the artist herself.



What’s more, the exclusive meal also comes in new packaging that includes a special bag, fry boxes, and a “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce cup, which were all influenced by the artist’s one-of-a-kind style.  



It’s your remix!






Just like how the Saweetie Meal is inspired by the artist’s originality, McDonald’s encourages customers to follow the beat of their own drum and get creative as they enjoy food any way they want to through quirky yet tasty food remixes.



“Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh—I know that’s right,” the hip-hop artist said.



Here’s how Saweetie does it, and we can’t wait to try it out too! 



    
	
  • Fries can be more than a side: Get extra crunch in every bite by simply adding crispy, golden fries and the exclusive Saweetie N’ Sour sauce to your Big Mac. (Big Mac + Fries + Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce) 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • If it’s a dip, it’s also a topping. Top the World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets.  What could be a better combo?
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Anything can be a sandwich. Try Saweetie’s version of a Chicken McNuggets sandwich by adding the tasty Chicken McNuggets and its BBQ sauce on the toasted sesame seed bun. (McNuggets + Bic Mac buns + BBQ sauce)  
    • 




There are no rules in enjoying the Saweetie Meal! Remix it however you want and discover combinations you never thought you needed—even if that means putting your fries in between two fresh Big Mac patties to enjoy them in one bite! 



That’s her type






With the artist’s large following, it’s no sweet surprise that the new meal will be raved about by her fans, thereby popularizing getting creative with McDonald’s iconic menu.  



“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a rising hitmaker setting trends coast to coast and a  true brand fan,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA.  



“Anyone who knows Saweetie knows she does things her own way. This meal celebrates her  passion for our food—and all our fans who like to make our menu their own.”



Starting August 9, you can now grab The Saweetie Meal with your “Best Friend” at participating McDonald’s restaurants in US, the McDonald’s app using contactless mobile order and pay, or through McDelivery.



Enjoy a unique spin at your McDonald’s favorites and stay tuned for some more saweet(ie) surprises from McDonald’s and Saweetie over the coming weeks! 



 



The Saweetie Meal will only be available in the US. For more information and updates, visit www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html.





DISCLAIMER This is a sponsored post.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MCDONALDS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 McDonald&rsquo;s introduces new &lsquo;Saweetie Meal&rsquo; featuring rapper&rsquo;s go-to order, must-try remixes
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
56 minutes ago

                              
                              
McDonald’s introduces new ‘Saweetie Meal’ featuring rapper’s go-to order, must-try remixes


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bringing an exclusive meal that her fans are sure to love, McDonald’s introduces the Saweetie Meal, made in collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Newbie cooks, Tita Chatbot is here to give you helpful tips in the kitchen
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Newbie cooks, Tita Chatbot is here to give you helpful tips in the kitchen


                              
                              

                              

                                 
3 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 delicacies to try for ube cheese craze satisfaction
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
5 delicacies to try for ube cheese craze satisfaction


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Fast food chain Jollibee joined the ube craze, as they released their new ube cheese pie, two days after it hinted about the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China blue & art green
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
China blue & art green


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
For those venturing back into nature and the real world, Conrad Manila has a little of both to offer. Celebrating World Nature...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinigang hailed best vegetable soup in the world
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Sinigang hailed best vegetable soup in the world


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino food Sinigang was hailed as the best rated vegetable soup in the world by TasteAtlas. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erwan Heussaff recreates giant Chocnut as seen in Trese
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Erwan Heussaff recreates giant Chocnut as seen in Trese


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
People can now make their own, palm-sized Chocnut thanks to Erwan Heussaff and Chef Martin Narisima. The duo recreated the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with