McDonaldâ€™s introduces new â€˜Saweetie Mealâ€™ featuring rapperâ€™s go-to order, must-try remixes

Saweetie, the hip-hop artist behind hit songs “Icy,” “Fast Motion” and “Best Friend,” is known for being unapologetically authentic and creative, as seen in her music—and even her food concoctions, which she generously shares online.

Bringing an exclusive meal that her fans are sure to love, McDonald’s introduces The Saweetie Meal, made in collaboration with the American platinum artist.

“McDonald’s and I run deep—from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said.

The Saweetie Meal features the rapper’s favorites in the McDonald’s menu including a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce—the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce renamed after the artist herself.

What’s more, the exclusive meal also comes in new packaging that includes a special bag, fry boxes, and a “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce cup, which were all influenced by the artist’s one-of-a-kind style.

It’s your remix!

Just like how the Saweetie Meal is inspired by the artist’s originality, McDonald’s encourages customers to follow the beat of their own drum and get creative as they enjoy food any way they want to through quirky yet tasty food remixes.

“Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh—I know that’s right,” the hip-hop artist said.

Here’s how Saweetie does it, and we can’t wait to try it out too!

Fries can be more than a side : Get extra crunch in every bite by simply adding crispy, golden fries and the exclusive Saweetie N’ Sour sauce to your Big Mac. (Big Mac + Fries + Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce)



: Get extra crunch in every bite by simply adding crispy, golden fries and the exclusive Saweetie N’ Sour sauce to your Big Mac. (Big Mac + Fries + Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce) If it’s a dip, it’s also a topping. Top the World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets. What could be a better combo?



Top the World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets. What could be a better combo? Anything can be a sandwich. Try Saweetie’s version of a Chicken McNuggets sandwich by adding the tasty Chicken McNuggets and its BBQ sauce on the toasted sesame seed bun. (McNuggets + Bic Mac buns + BBQ sauce)

There are no rules in enjoying the Saweetie Meal! Remix it however you want and discover combinations you never thought you needed—even if that means putting your fries in between two fresh Big Mac patties to enjoy them in one bite!

That’s her type

With the artist’s large following, it’s no sweet surprise that the new meal will be raved about by her fans, thereby popularizing getting creative with McDonald’s iconic menu.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a rising hitmaker setting trends coast to coast and a true brand fan,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA.

“Anyone who knows Saweetie knows she does things her own way. This meal celebrates her passion for our food—and all our fans who like to make our menu their own.”

Starting August 9, you can now grab The Saweetie Meal with your “Best Friend” at participating McDonald’s restaurants in US, the McDonald’s app using contactless mobile order and pay, or through McDelivery.

Enjoy a unique spin at your McDonald’s favorites and stay tuned for some more saweet(ie) surprises from McDonald’s and Saweetie over the coming weeks!

The Saweetie Meal will only be available in the US. For more information and updates, visit www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html.



