5 delicacies to try for ube cheese craze satisfaction

MANILA, Philippines — Fast food chain Jollibee joined the ube craze, as they released their new ube cheese pie, two days after it hinted about the new flavor.

The ube cheese trend began during the nationwide lockdown, when people started to get bored in their houses so they reinvented some recipes, in which ube cheese pandesal was the crowd’s top favorite.

Some of the Filipino mirienda favorites also joined the ube cheese craze:

1. Ube cheese turon

The usual turon is a fried wrapped sugar-coated saba, and it comes with langka if you choose to have a special turon.

Now, they made it more special as they put a twist on the typical turon by making it a wrapped ube cheese.

2. Ube cheese buchi

Buchi is a Chinese delicacy but it has been part of the mirienda list of the Filipinos, and it even became the source of income of some Filipino vendors.

This chewy ball is usually stuffed with monggo but then again, the ube cheese duo changed the game.

Ube cheese buchi is available at Buchi Queen’s Instagram account @buchiqueen.

3. Ube cheese rolls

Cheese rolls are best paired with coffee, but not until ube comes in.

Buttery & Co is known for its pastries, and they released their ube cheese rolls last December 2019. They incorporated purple yam on their famous cheese roll that made the gooey cheese tastier.

4. Ube cheese palitaw

Filipinos are used to the flat-formed palitaw that vendors sell in late afternoons, but now it also comes in the shape of a ball.

Palitaw base becomes the outmost layer of the ube and cheese that is topped with – wait for it – more cheese.

You can grab a bite of it at the Calamba-based Americia, and you can also send a message to bakedbyamericia@gmail.com to place an order.



5. Ube cheese cookie

Ube cheese cookie is a treat that you and the kids might like, for its sweet and salty balance.

If you find the typical chocolate cookies too sweet, this snack is right for you.

You can bake your own at home or you can order at Clod Bakery’s Instagram page @cloud_bakeryph.