Sinigang hailed best vegetable soup in the world

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino food Sinigang was hailed as the best rated vegetable soup in the world by global food website TasteAtlas.

In TasteAtlas' website, Sinigang received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

“Sinigang is a sour Filipino soup consisting of sampalok (fruits of the tamarind tree), water spinach, green pepper, cabbage, broccoli, eggplant, diced tomatoes, sliced onions, ginger, green beans, water, oil, and salt. The basic broth usually consists of rice washing, with the addition of a souring agent,” TasteAtlas wrote.

“Ingredients such as pork, fish, milkfish, shrimp, chicken or beef may also be added to the soup. Sinigang is traditionally served hot and steaming as a main dish, with rice as its accompaniment. It is an often seen dish at special occasions such as birthdays or weddings, and over time, as the dish became more popular, there were new variations that used guava or raw mango instead of sampalok and each region developed their own version of the popular soup,” it added.

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine.”

In the most popular category, Sinigang placed 19th among over 160 vegetable soups all over the world.

Ukraine's Borscht was hailed the most popular with a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

