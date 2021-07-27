







































































 




   







   















Erwan Heussaff recreates giant Chocnut as seen in Trese
This screenshot shows "Trese" character Nuno being offered with the popular chocolate peanut candy.
Screenshot/Netflix

                     

                        

                           
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 4:58pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — People can now make their own, palm-sized Chocnut thanks to Erwan Heussaff and Chef Martin Narisima. The duo recreated the fictialized version of the beloved peanut butter, milk chocolate dessert that usually comes at a bite-sized 16-gram bar seen in the hit Netflix anime series "Trese".



"It's actually not hard to do," quipped Erwan in the video uploaded in FEATR channel.



When "Trese" premiered in June this year, one of the most iconic and talked about scenes was when the main protagonist, supernatural detective Alexandra Trese held a larger-than-the-usual sized Chocnut in front of Nuno, a mythical creature who lives in sewers and who is her informant. Trese carries with her a bar of the "giant" Chocnut every time she asks for information from Nuno.



Upon seeing that scene, Filipinos immediately asked where they could buy that particular Chocnut bar.






Chocnut is currently sold in packs that contain pieces of 16-gram bars. Most often, it easily crumbles upon opening its wrapper.



In the video tutorial, Erwan and Chef Martin only made use of easily accessible ingredients like a popular brand of peanut butter, cocoa powder, powdered milk, semi-sweet milk chocolate, sugar and brown peanuts that they roasted. They used an oven, portable stove and blender to make their version of the Chocnut. After putting the cooked mixture into a mold with parchment paper the same size as the packaging of Chocnut, they put it in the fridge until it was "completely set" or overnight if possible.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

1 hour ago

                              
                              
People can now make their own, palm-sized Chocnut thanks to Erwan Heussaff and Chef Martin Narisima. The duo recreated the...

                                                         


      

         

            
