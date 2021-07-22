







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Tenya menu now features farm-to-table produce of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk
Through this initiative, Tenya wishes to provide an immediate solution to the nation’s farmers and fisherfolk, who have experienced a sharp reduction in the sales of their products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

                     

                        

                           
Tenya menu now features farm-to-table produce of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 1:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Tenya, Japan’s number one tempura tendon chain, seeks out new ways to partner with local food producers in their restaurants in the Philippines, with the launch of their farm-to-table initiative, dubbed Tenya Lokal.



Through this initiative, Tenya wishes to provide an immediate solution to the nation’s farmers and fisherfolk, who have experienced a sharp reduction in the sales of their products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Getting them back on their feet



According to a study published in the Asian Journal Agriculture and Development, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the productivity of the agricultural industry throughout Southeast Asia, and in the Philippines in particular.



Because farmers and other food producers were forced to stay home and could not put out to sea or tend to their fields, production of important food items ground to a halt, especially during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.



This inability to work severely impacted the earning capacity of this vital segment of the national workforce, and it is this problem that Tenya has sought to resolve with Tenya Lokal.



“This is our way of giving back to the communities of farmers and fisherfolk who have been our partners since we started out,” Tenya’s Managing Director Chukri Prieto said.



“We hope that in our own way, Tenya is able to help jumpstart the road to recovery for these people. We felt it was important to call attention to the pressing needs of our food producers. With our countrymen’s support, we can assure their livelihood,” he continued.



With the launch of Tenya Lokal, the tempura tendon restaurant has provided a ready revenue stream for the nation’s farmers and fisherfolk, eliminating the middlemen and ensuring that only the highest quality produce arrives on diners’ plates.



Japanese craftsmanship, Filipino produce



“Tenya has selected the best of Filipino ingredients, and our Japanese chefs have treated them with care to prepare dishes that we’re sure our diners will love,” Tenya General Manager Edmundo Ramos said.



“These are world-class dishes, made with produce from our own shores,” he added.






Included in the menu featuring authentic Japanese with Filipino produce are Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box, Ebi Toji Donburi, Buta Karaage Donburi, White Fish Fry Donburi, Gyudon, and Sukiyaki Bento Box, among others.



As Tenya aims to champion Japanese excellent craftsmanship, the brand has also made their menu affordable, perfect for young professionals and anybody craving for quality Japanese food. Prices start at P145 for their ramens, P165 for their donburi bowls and bento box ranging from P195 to P245.



The brand has also made their menu accessible to those who would like to enjoy their food in the comforts of their own homes.



Tenya is now on Grabfood, Foodpanda and Pickaroo. You can also order through their FB messenger and webiste at www.tenya.com.ph.



Tenya Director of Operations Denise Ramos stressed the importance of this objective. “These people, our food producers, they do so much for all of us. We had to do our part and especially in 2020, we had to step up,” she said.



“This has always been part of our core at Tenya,” she added.



An ally since the start



Even at the beginning of the global outbreak in 2020, Tenya had sought to be an ally in the fight against it.



By collaborating with strategic partners such as the Hands On Manila, Tenya has been able to provide aid and comfort to those who most needed it.



Healthcare workers and other frontliners have been treated to some of Tenya’s delicious Japanese dishes, to sustain them in their fight against the deadly disease.



The restaurant also offered a Buy One-Take One-Share One promotion during its TenYa Day celebration in 2020. For every meal diners paid for, they received another meal to share with a friend or loved one, and sponsored a meal for a medical front liner.



Tenya has also sponsored gift packages for beneficiaries of the Make a Wish Foundation, to ensure that every child’s dream comes true.



Now, with hope on the horizon in the fight against the coronavirus, Tenya seeks to uplift the agricultural and aquacultural industries, who have been hit hard by the pandemic.



 



Visit their stores at SM Megamall, Market! Market!, SM Southmall, ASEANA City, Festival Mall, Paseo de Magallanes, Tiendesitas, Ayala Malls Circuit and Timog Avenue.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FISHERFOLK
                                                      LOCAL FARMERS
                                                      TENYA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Jack's Steakhouse & Bar: Steakhouse fine-dining supremacy comes to Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Ruby Jack's Steakhouse & Bar: Steakhouse fine-dining supremacy comes to Manila


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
From a premium menu showcasing imported meats set in the grandest display, to a stunning glass-cased wine cellar holding 900...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10 desserts that are almost too pretty to eat
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
10 desserts that are almost too pretty to eat


                              

                                                                  By Alixandra Caole Vila |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Prepare your eyes for a delectable treat!


                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where&rsquo;s the beef? It&rsquo;s at The Fireplace
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Where’s the beef? It’s at The Fireplace


                              

                                                                  By Tanya T. Lara |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
To those who know their steaks, Wagyu beef is in their top three. And to those who know their Wagyu beef, Mayura Wagyu from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Australian grass-fed beef is better
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Why Australian grass-fed beef is better


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Esteves |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Chef Marco Legasto, owner and resident chef of Prime 101 restaurant, says he prefers to eat his beef raw because he can taste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Grand Dine-asty' dishes launched for the holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
'Grand Dine-asty' dishes launched for the holidays


                              

                                                                  By Alixandra Caole Vila |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Chinese casual dining restaurant Modern Shanghai takes its guests to another gastronomic journey with the launch of “Grand Dine-asty,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kitchen Stories: Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Kitchen Stories: Cranberry Pistachio Cookies


                              

                                                                  By Cynthia Flores-Henares and Bianca Henares |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
You can never have enough cookies for the holidays! Our favorite cookie flavor combinations are those that have a mix of sweet,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with