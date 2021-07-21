












































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier â she even gives tips!
MAGGI has introduced to us its own version of this tita, guaranteed to be a cooking ally who will help you prepare tastier and healthier meals in the kitchen.
Photo by ViDIstudio / Freepik.com

                     

                        

                           
This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 1:45pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is a nation that values family ties and keeps close connections with our extended families, and here, no one quite compares and could be equally as endearing to many of us than our beloved titas.



Conventionally, “tita” is the Filipino word for aunt or auntie—any female sibling of either one’s mom or dad. But in modern times, the meaning of tita has evolved in different ways.



Today, titas have also come to be known as women—usually mid-career professionals in their 30s or older—who, while not necessarily one’s kin, are regarded with equal respect for their wisdom, wit and wide interest, among others.



A certain kind of tita, for example, is one that professes knowledge in nutrition and skills in meal prep and cooking, one who is most concerned with the latest health food craze. She would not think twice about sharing her expertise with either her biological inaanaks or chosen inaanaks.



This is the kind of tita we look to for health advice, kitchen guidance and of course the occasional brunch, sometimes with her amigas in tow.



It is in this understanding that MAGGI has introduced to us its own version of this tita, guaranteed to be a cooking ally who will help you prepare tastier and healthier meals in the kitchen.



Now’s the time to meet Tita MAGGI Chatbot.



This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!



24/7 kitchen partner



Given these challenging times, we’ve all come to practice at-home meal preparation as the norm. But sometimes this can be difficult especially if we have a limited grasp of kitchen know-how.



Now, with Tita MAGGI Chatbot, MAGGI’s very own machine learning bot, Filipinos can benefit from tips on recipes, shopping, meal planning, nutrition, and so much more. As a stand-in online tita, Tita MAGGI Chatbot makes the process much easier and faster, so you can have more time to go about the daily grind of work from home or online learning.



This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!



All you have to do is engage Tita MAGGI via Facebook Messenger. Right off the bat, she offers the ability to search for specific recipes you need via the Search for a Recipe function, and for any occasion, via the Cook for an Occasion feature.



If you already happen to have a recipe in mind, just type it in the chat and Tita MAGGI will give you the deets on ingredients and instructions for cooking.



Once you find the recipe you need, just click on View Recipe to see instructions in detail.



This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!



To quickly access the recipe again for another time, just tap the Save Recipe button and Tita MAGGI will keep it handy for you via your Facebook Profile under My Saved Recipes.



Speaking of easy access, Tita MAGGI also has quick links to the official MAGGI e-commerce platforms via Shopee and Lazada, so you purchase MAGGI products all from the comfort of your home.



This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!



Working with limited ingredients? No problem. Tita MAGGI can assist you with recipes that work depending on the ingredients you have on hand. Just click on the Cook My Ingredients button and then type in what you have and she will do the rest. She’s that resourceful.



Don’t forget to ask her for Sarap-Sustansya Tip. She has an arsenal of advice for every recipe she has!



So if you’re looking for an online tita who really knows her stuff, go head and reach out to Tita MAGGI chatbot to experience kitchen convenience for yourself today.



 



For more information on Tita MAGGI Chatbot as well as more useful recipes, visit https://www.maggi.ph/.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MAGGI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 On Eid al-Adha, DOT launches Halal food tourism
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
On Eid al-Adha, DOT launches Halal food tourism


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched the Halal Culinary Tourism series coinciding with the celebration of the Islamic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT throws support to Iloilo gov&rsquo;t&rsquo;s bid for &lsquo;Creative City of Gastronomy&rsquo; tag from UNESCO
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
DOT throws support to Iloilo gov’t’s bid for ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ tag from UNESCO


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Saturday backed the bid of the Iloilo City government to be designated a Creative City of Gastronomy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Inasal: Fired up by a lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Manila Inasal: Fired up by a lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Anna Martelino |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Chef Natalia Moran thought that lockdown was the perfect time to start a new business since no one wanted to go out “ordering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: DTI clarifies effort to 'standardize' adobo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: DTI clarifies effort to 'standardize' adobo


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
It's not mandatory and all recipes are still welcome.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Seriously Good Burger by Heinz and Sweet Ecstasy, available only today!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
The Seriously Good Burger by Heinz and Sweet Ecstasy, available only today!


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
The Seriously Good Burger will be available only today, July 9!

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Apart from the never-ending dance crazes, interesting “story time” we got hooked on and makeup transformations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with