







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
On Eid al-Adha, DOT launches Halal food tourism
 Bay Tal Mal’s Tiyulah Itum, a stew dish with braised beef or goat, originated from the Tausug tribe.  
DOT/released

                     

                        

                           
On Eid al-Adha, DOT launches Halal food tourism

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 6:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched the Halal Culinary Tourism series coinciding with the celebration of the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha.



The video series, whichcan be viewed on DOT’s social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, showcases unique culinary finds in Mindanao.

   
   





Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that this initiative does not only promote the heritage of Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao but the region as a destination.



Halal, which means, “permissible,” according to Puyat is something that is “clean and good for the health.”



“Food is an important part of a tourism experience. It gives us a glimpse of a place’s culture and heritage. Through the development of Halal Culinary Tourism, we are encouraging the discovery and familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” the tourism chief said. 



“Halal is not exclusive to Muslims, it is for everybody. This is what we want to introduce through this project,” she added.



The development of Mindanao Halal culinary tourism is DOT’s project with the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA). 



This initiative also eyes to document the culinary practices of the area; create experiences and attractions by local government units (LGUs) and private enterprises for tourists; and promote Halal Tourism industry in the regions of Mindanao through culinary and heritage mapping. 



The video series featured Halal-certified and Muslim-friendly establishments across Mindanao regions such as the following:



    
	
  • Black Seed Burger in Davao City – An establishment offering “black seed” on burger, a traditional herb among western Asian culture that is believed to have medicinal values;
    • 
	
  • SpiChef in Davao City – An establishment offering the Mango Pineapple hot sauce, an innovation of fresh and natural herbs and spices;
    • 
	
  • Bay Tal Mal in Zamboanga City – An establishment offering traditional Moro cuisines like Tiyulah Itum that is usually served during special occasions
    • 
	
  • Hashy’s Cuisine in Cotabato City in BARMM -  One of the pioneering Halal-certified sites in the region. Its culinary highlight is Sinina Kambing, a traditional Maguindanaon dish. 
    • 
	
  • Babu Kwan and Torogan Kape in Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Pater al-Kuwait House of Palapa in Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Dennis Coffee Garden in Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Mama Ping in Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Radin’s Guinamos in Agusan del Sur. 
    • 



                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




The DOT has been staging various gastronomic events and promoting food and farm tourism around the country as it seeks to make Philippines an international culinary destination.  


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT throws support to Iloilo gov&rsquo;t&rsquo;s bid for &lsquo;Creative City of Gastronomy&rsquo; tag from UNESCO
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
DOT throws support to Iloilo gov’t’s bid for ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ tag from UNESCO


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism on Saturday backed the bid of the Iloilo City government to be designated a Creative City of Gastronomy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier &ndash; she even gives tips!
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
This helpful Online Tita wants you to eat better and healthier – she even gives tips!


                              
                              

                              

                                 
5 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Inasal: Fired up by a lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Manila Inasal: Fired up by a lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Anna Martelino |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Chef Natalia Moran thought that lockdown was the perfect time to start a new business since no one wanted to go out “ordering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: DTI clarifies effort to 'standardize' adobo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: DTI clarifies effort to 'standardize' adobo


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
It's not mandatory and all recipes are still welcome.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Seriously Good Burger by Heinz and Sweet Ecstasy, available only today!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
The Seriously Good Burger by Heinz and Sweet Ecstasy, available only today!


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
The Seriously Good Burger will be available only today, July 9!

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Apart from the never-ending dance crazes, interesting “story time” we got hooked on and makeup transformations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with