The Seriously Good Burger by Heinz and Sweet Ecstasy, available only today!

MANILA, Philippines — As a company with more than 150 years of experience in the food industry, Kraft Heinz has continued to raise the bar for its food products, including their Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise.

With the vision "Let’s make life delicious," and its mission to create unique and out-of-this-world food pairings, Kraft Heinz decided to partner with Sweet Ecstasy in July for a mega giveaway.

While many may think it is an unusual pairing, Heinz believes it has created one of the best burgers out there.

The burger will be made from two patties of Sweet Ecstasy's signature beef grind that are smashed, griddled and topped with American cheese, Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions.

The Seriously Good Burger will be available only today, July 9!

Manila residents won't be asked to come into the restaurant to get their hands on it, instead to like the post on Heinz's Instagram Channel @heinzphilippines to get the hottest burger in town.

"The secret to a good burger is the mayonnaise. Our mayo is rich, creamy, and irresistibly smooth—it is the perfect muse for creating a mouthwatering burger," Andita Rasyid, head of Marketing Asia Trading at Kraft Heinz, said.

"At Heinz, we are always looking for ways to express ourselves, making this partnership with Sweet Ecstasy a perfect pairing. They're known for making the best burgers in Manila, and we are known for seriously good mayo," Rasyid added.

Sweet Ecstasy pays homage to the happy days of convertibles, vinyl records and jukeboxes with this quintessential drive-by burger.

Al Galang, the creator of Sweet Ecstasy, commented, "The Seriously Good Burger by Sweet Ecstasy, is our modern classic but with a seriously good twist. We are super excited to have created this burger inspired by what we think is the best mayo around. By giving it away, we hope that our burger can put a smile on someone's face, as it has been a tough year in Manila."

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise only uses 100% free-range eggs and quality ingredients to make a difference that you can taste in every spoonful. With absolutely no artificial colors, flavors or thickeners, Heinz Mayo is the best ever mayonnaise for burgers, fries, sandwiches and macaroni salads.

Those who wish to purchase a bottle of Heinz Mayo for their cooking pleasure can find it on Lazada.