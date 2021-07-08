







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home
From Mocha Frappés to gin cocktails, TikTok users share their own beverage recipes on the application. 
Screenshots from TikTok videos of @shineeedee, @ysacraverave and @juliayapp

                     

                        

                           
Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 7:23pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – Apart from the never-ending dance crazes, interesting “story time” we got hooked on and makeup transformations, TikTok content creators also use the platform to share different beverage recipes that people can try at the comfort of their homes.



If you want to unlock the inner bartender and barista in you, you might want to check these recipes out!



Iced Caramel Macchiato 



 





@sherrillhannaah


? ##food ##coffee ##recipe ##KapeTayo ##summereats ##tiktokeatsph ##tiktok ##foryou ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##fyp ##fyp? ##xyzbca ##foru ##easyrecipe ##viral

? Peaches - Justin Bieber






 



Coffee is the first beverage to take the TikTok application by storm. Remember the Dalgona coffee trend last year? It’s time to move on from it and try other variations of coffee.



Step up your coffee game with this five-ingredient drink!



Mocha Frappé 



 





@shineeedee


Mocha Frappe at home. ?? ##FoodieTokPH ##fyp ##tiktokcoffee ##foryou ##homecafe

? original sound - JUNNY | ??






 



As coffee enthusiasts would say, you can never have enough coffee.



The finished product appears to be something you would find at a high-end coffee shop, but why go out when you can simply create one at home?



Sparkling Mango Drink 



 





@juliayapp


I tried this ???? it tastes good !! ##fyp ##tiktokeatsph ##foodietokph

? original sound - Shania Yan






 



If you find yourself busy enough to make a mango shake, this can be your go-to drink when you just want to be refreshed. Open your refrigerator, get the three ingredients needed, mix it, and you are good to go.



Another good thing about TikTok is you get to read suggestions from the comments section. One user said that this drink will taste better if added with mint leaves.



Jamba Juice Strawberries Wild 



 





@ysacraverave


DIY Jamba Juice Strawberries Wild ???? ##ShakeTok ##TiktokCookBook ##healthyonefor2021 ##smoothie ##jambajuice ##foodietokph

? original sound - leah ????






 



Using this copycat recipe, you can recreate one of the best smoothies in the Jamba Juice menu. This drink is definitely a must-try as the key ingredients are rich in nutrients. Strawberries provide folate and vitamin c, while bananas have potassium.



Green Smoothie 



 





@simascookingadventure


Green smoothie , best way to start your day ???????????? || ##healthy ##greensmoothie ##health ##viral ##fyp ##nutrients ##recipe ##spinach ##aesthetic

? Bad boy - Marwa Loud






 



Not in the mood to eat your greens? Then drink it!



If you don’t feel like eating your vegetables, you can just create a smoothie out of it. There are various TikTok content creators who shared their recipes, but this one is the simplest.



The only ingredients you will be needing are spinach, mango, banana, water and chia seeds.



One also commented that adding coconut milk will make it tastier.



Lavender Bee’s Knees



 





@calico.kat


Another Friday, another cocktail ????##cocktail ##cocktailrecipes ##homecafe ##homecafeph ##foodietokph ##tiktokeatsph ##drinktok ##aesthetic ##aestheticdrink

? A Kiss to Build a Dream On - Louis Armstrong






 



You can always take a break from your preferred beverage and explore the other side of it.



Now that bars have yet to operate, do not let the pandemic stop you from doing your “tita things.”



Spice up your virtual happy hour with friends by trying this gin cocktail.



Galaxy Soju Mix



 





@ivanroycep


Try this galaxy ##sojumix ! ???? ##soju ##?? ##JinroPH ##TiktokEatsPH ##SummerEats ##summereatsph ##cocktail ##refresher ##Tang ##gatorade ##grapes ##gradient ##bts

? Boy With Luv - BTS






 



Don’t have enough budget for cocktails?



This drink is inexpensive as compared to the above-mentioned cocktails, but will still serve you right on your “e-numan” with friends.



The ingredients of this drink can easily be found at convenience stores. The beverage is a mix of Gatorade Blue, Jinro Chamisul Fresh Soju and Tang Grapes -- and when combined all together creates a galaxy color.



 







Soju-based recipes from Telus International Philippines. Upholding its mission to give back while promoting health and wellness within the company, Telus International Philippines officially launched the Days of Giving Virtual Run 2021 by empowering its team members to support distance learners while staying fit from the safety of their communities. The virtual event, which ran last May, will benefit World Vision’s Abutin Na10 Campaign, a fundraising drive that aims to support the Department of Education’s (DepEd) study continuity plan through distance learning initiatives that will reach struggling students. Funds raised from this effort will also be used to reproduce self-learning materials and support DepEd’s Brigada Pagbasa Reading Remediation program.

TIP/Released













More Soju-based drinks to try from Telus International Philippines’ Ready, Set, Drag celebration that included a lip sync battle complete with costumes, choreography and even a submission of a video where TIP’s drag queens share about their style, persona and advocacy. 

TIP/Released









 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TIKTOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Apart from the never-ending dance crazes, interesting “story time” we got hooked on and makeup transformations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A 'teachable moment' with cognac and chocolates
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
A 'teachable moment' with cognac and chocolates


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
We are always up for a little education, even on a Saturday night. That’s why the Globe Platinum Cognac and Chocolates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Washington Post journalist raves over Jollibee
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Washington Post journalist raves over Jollibee


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
American journalist Tim Carman is the latest foreigner to get hooked on Filipino-born fast-food chain Jollibee...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Bernal victimized by 23 fake food deliveries; Grab responds, reimburses victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Kris Bernal victimized by 23 fake food deliveries; Grab responds, reimburses victims


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Delivery service company Grab Philippines has responded to actress Kris Bernal's complaint against 23 fake food delivery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Dutch Mill ProYo x Nadine campaign inspires you to love your body
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Dutch Mill ProYo x Nadine campaign inspires you to love your body


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Popular fitspiration Nadine Lustre reminds everyone in her newest commercial with Dutch Mill ProYo that we should move away...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bakuna' benefits: Perks for COVID-19-vaccinated&nbsp;foodies
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
'Bakuna' benefits: Perks for COVID-19-vaccinated foodies


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Apart from a stronger immunity from COVID-19, getting a jab against coronavirus has its rewards: exclusive perks, discounts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with