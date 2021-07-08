Level up your coffee, Soju: 7 TikTok drink recipes to try at home

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from the never-ending dance crazes, interesting “story time” we got hooked on and makeup transformations, TikTok content creators also use the platform to share different beverage recipes that people can try at the comfort of their homes.

If you want to unlock the inner bartender and barista in you, you might want to check these recipes out!

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Coffee is the first beverage to take the TikTok application by storm. Remember the Dalgona coffee trend last year? It’s time to move on from it and try other variations of coffee.

Step up your coffee game with this five-ingredient drink!

Mocha Frappé

As coffee enthusiasts would say, you can never have enough coffee.

The finished product appears to be something you would find at a high-end coffee shop, but why go out when you can simply create one at home?

Sparkling Mango Drink

If you find yourself busy enough to make a mango shake, this can be your go-to drink when you just want to be refreshed. Open your refrigerator, get the three ingredients needed, mix it, and you are good to go.

Another good thing about TikTok is you get to read suggestions from the comments section. One user said that this drink will taste better if added with mint leaves.

Jamba Juice Strawberries Wild

Using this copycat recipe, you can recreate one of the best smoothies in the Jamba Juice menu. This drink is definitely a must-try as the key ingredients are rich in nutrients. Strawberries provide folate and vitamin c, while bananas have potassium.

Green Smoothie

Not in the mood to eat your greens? Then drink it!

If you don’t feel like eating your vegetables, you can just create a smoothie out of it. There are various TikTok content creators who shared their recipes, but this one is the simplest.

The only ingredients you will be needing are spinach, mango, banana, water and chia seeds.

One also commented that adding coconut milk will make it tastier.

Lavender Bee’s Knees

You can always take a break from your preferred beverage and explore the other side of it.

Now that bars have yet to operate, do not let the pandemic stop you from doing your “tita things.”

Spice up your virtual happy hour with friends by trying this gin cocktail.

Galaxy Soju Mix

Don’t have enough budget for cocktails?

This drink is inexpensive as compared to the above-mentioned cocktails, but will still serve you right on your “e-numan” with friends.

The ingredients of this drink can easily be found at convenience stores. The beverage is a mix of Gatorade Blue, Jinro Chamisul Fresh Soju and Tang Grapes -- and when combined all together creates a galaxy color.

