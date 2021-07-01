Filipino artist creates wearable BTS Meal, Filipino food phone cases

MANILA, Philippines — Wouldn't it be nice to hold your favorite comfort food all the time?

A miniature artist recently trended with her mouthwatering creations -- popular comfort food as phone cases!

Rhica Obien's Instagram (@the_rhicrafts) is enough for any foodie to spend time scrolling in. It's littered with food — pizza, popular Filipino munchies, ramen, the popular BTS Meal, and even Puto Bumbong! All in miniature sizes.

Obien's profile said she has been a miniature artist since 2014. She also described herself as a clay artist and miniature collector.

Her most recent post is a custom-made ramen phone case. She also did phone cases that feature favorite Pinoy dishes such as the Puto Bumbong (sticky rice delicacy often served with grated coconut and cheese), Nilagang Baboy (pork stew), Adobo (meat braised in soy sauce and vinegar), Isaw (grilled chicken intestine) and Taho (silken tofu in sweetened sugar and topped with tapioca pearls).

Her food keychains are equally enticing as well as her miniature version of a full menu of "carinderia" staples, a "bilao" of Kakanin, and a pile of Filipino junk food munchies.