Filipino artist creates wearable BTS Meal, Filipino food phone cases
Rhica Obien's fashion accessories and 'Isaw' art on a phone case
@the_rhicrafts via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Filipino artist creates wearable BTS Meal, Filipino food phone cases

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 11:59am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Wouldn't it be nice to hold your favorite comfort food all the time?



A miniature artist recently trended with her mouthwatering creations -- popular comfort food as phone cases!

   
   


Rhica Obien's Instagram (@the_rhicrafts) is enough for any foodie to spend time scrolling in. It's littered with food — pizza, popular Filipino munchies, ramen, the popular BTS Meal, and even Puto Bumbong! All in miniature sizes.



Obien's profile said she has been a miniature artist since 2014. She also described herself as a clay artist and miniature collector.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 



Her most recent post is a custom-made ramen phone case. She also did phone cases that feature favorite Pinoy dishes such as the Puto Bumbong (sticky rice delicacy often served with grated coconut and cheese), Nilagang Baboy (pork stew), Adobo (meat braised in soy sauce and vinegar), Isaw (grilled chicken intestine) and Taho (silken tofu in sweetened sugar and topped with tapioca pearls).



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 



Her food keychains are equally enticing as well as her miniature version of a full menu of "carinderia" staples, a "bilao" of Kakanin, and a pile of Filipino junk food munchies.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by rhica obien (@the_rhicrafts)






                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

