Accor Live Limitless members to get rewards when dining at Accor Philippine Hotels

MANILA, Philippines — With the easing of dining restrictions across the Philippines, Accor Live Limitless (ALL) is inviting its members to enjoy gastronomic experiences at participating restaurants and bars under Accor brands such as Sofitel, Novotel, Raffles, Fairmont and Mövenpick.

Members of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program will now earn ALL rewards points when dining at hotels, which can then be redeemed for hotel stays or other selected experiences.

Members who prefer to enjoy dining in the comfort of their home can also earn ALL points as well as an additional 10% discount for any takeaway or delivery order until December 31.

To celebrate the launch of #TasteTheRewards, ALL members will earn triple loyalty points for all dining and deliveries from until July 17. Accor Plus members will enjoy a 20% discount for takeaway or delivery orders.

1. Raffles Makati

Dine in: The elegant brasserie-style restaurant Mirèio has reopened to serve authentic Provençal and French-inspired cuisine using the freshest ingredient and traditional French cooking techniques. The restaurant offers both al fresco and indoor dining.



Takeaway: Mirèio à la Maison offers its signature creations delivered to your home. The celebrated menu includes dishes such as the Lobster and Asparagus Penne Pasta, Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin, and Confit Pork Belly. Other highlights such as the Beef Cheek Burgundy and the Spinach & Parmesan Pasta are suitable for reheating, providing a perfect option for those living further away from the hotel.



Larger families can enjoy a selection of platters and larger dishes for sharing, such as the Spinach and Aged Parmesan Lasagna or the USDA Prime Beef Roasted Ribeye with Rosemary (perfect for five to six people). Order online: www.mireioatraffles.com

2. Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Dine in: The multi-award winning restaurant Spiral has reopens its doors for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Gourmands can now revisit 21 interactive dining ateliers and take a culinary journey around the world with most-loved dishes from countries around the globe, prepared by culinary artisans.

For those who want to experience an al fresco dining with picturesque view, the Food Truck by Sofitel is offering sumptuous international favorites complemented with free-flowing beverage, set in a magnifique venue amidst a lush bayside garden with a glorious sunset view.

Takeaway: Spiral at Home is a curated selection of Spiral’s signature dishes from its prestigious dining ateliers. Those keen on French art-de-vivre (the art of living) can indulge in the L'Epicerie Grazing Box, which includes eight types of cheeses and six varieties of cold cuts to be enjoyed with fresh baguettes, grapes and dried fruit.

Lovers of Japanese cuisine can indulge in the Omakase Set for the ultimate unboxing of Yakisoba, Japanese Fried Rice, Salmon Croquettes, Beef Teriyaki, Assorted Yakitori, Pork Tonkatsu and other treats.

A selection of Spiral DIY kits have been developed so that those seeking inspiration have the ingredients to make their own cronuts, pizzas, pasta or Laksa. Corporate lunch boxes can also be arranged for those looking to provide some well-needed encouragement to their teams working at home. Order online: www.spiralathome.com



On the other hand, EasyPeasy is Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s first cloud kitchen concept featuring a selection of popular favorites, beloved classics, and hearty specialties such as freshly made pizzas, handcrafted pasta, Japanese style Wanpaku sandwiches, and signature burgers.



The easy collection of dishes offer great value with favorites such as the Spaghetti Bolognese and Chicken Noodle Soup available from P398. Order online: www.easypeasymanila.com

3. Novotel Manila Araneta City

Dine in: The 6th Manila is welcoming guests back to relax in an al fresco dining experience and enjoy its all-time favourites dishes such as Crispy Pork Belly Lechon and the Novotel Classic Burger. Newly signed up ALL members can enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail at The 6th Manila.

Takeaway: Take Me Out by Novotel Manila Araneta City offers up three styles of menu to choose from. The Ready-to-Eat menu includes freshly prepared dishes including salads from the hotel’s sustainable garden, flame-grilled burgers, rice bowls, gourmet pizzas and baked goods. The Ready-to-Cook menu offers vacuum-packed frozen cuts of meat that are marinated in advance for cooking at home, such as Chicken Inasal (P300) and Australian Beef Steak (P800).

Finally, the Ready-to-Reheat menu offers up vacuum-packed meals which just need to be defrosted at home, such as Sisig (P400), Adobo (P400), and Kaldereta (P450). You can choose to pair these dishes with Sabor Bar De Vinos’ wine selection for the very best dining experience at home. Find out more: www.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay

Dine in: Diners can now enjoy the culinary experiences of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay’s collection of seven restaurants and bars. From the all-day dining international restaurant The Market, the Liguria inspired authentic Italian restaurant, Brezza, the vibrant Korean and Japanese restaurant Ssäm, to the chill-out atmosphere at Sol Marina Beach Club.

All safe at Accor

Accor has introduced intensified hygiene and prevention measures to ensure your safety. The ALLSAFE label represents the group’s elevated cleanliness protocols and provides assurance that these standards have been met.

