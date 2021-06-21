







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Accor Live Limitless members to get rewards when dining at Accor Philippine Hotels
Accor Live Limitless (ALL) is inviting its members to enjoy gastronomic experiences at participating restaurants and bars under Accor brands such as Sofitel, Novotel, Raffles, Fairmont and Mövenpick. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Accor Live Limitless members to get rewards when dining at Accor Philippine Hotels

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — With the easing of dining restrictions across the Philippines, Accor Live Limitless (ALL) is inviting its members to enjoy gastronomic experiences at participating restaurants and bars under Accor brands such as Sofitel, Novotel, Raffles, Fairmont and Mövenpick. 



Members of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program will now earn ALL rewards points when dining at hotels, which can then be redeemed for hotel stays or other selected experiences.



Members who prefer to enjoy dining in the comfort of their home can also earn ALL points as well as an additional 10% discount for any takeaway or delivery order until December 31. 



To celebrate the launch of #TasteTheRewards, ALL members will earn triple loyalty points for all dining and deliveries from until July 17. Accor Plus members will enjoy a 20% discount for takeaway or delivery orders.



1. Raffles Makati






Dine in: The elegant brasserie-style restaurant Mirèio has reopened to serve authentic Provençal and French-inspired cuisine using the freshest ingredient and traditional French cooking techniques. The restaurant offers both al fresco and indoor dining.



Takeaway: Mirèio à la Maison offers its signature creations delivered to your home. The celebrated menu includes dishes such as the Lobster and Asparagus Penne Pasta, Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin, and Confit Pork Belly. Other highlights such as the Beef Cheek Burgundy and the Spinach & Parmesan Pasta are suitable for reheating, providing a perfect option for those living further away from the hotel.



Larger families can enjoy a selection of platters and larger dishes for sharing, such as the Spinach and Aged Parmesan Lasagna or the USDA Prime Beef Roasted Ribeye with Rosemary (perfect for five to six people). Order online: www.mireioatraffles.com   



2. Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila



Dine in: The multi-award winning restaurant Spiral has reopens its doors for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Gourmands can now revisit 21 interactive dining ateliers and take a culinary journey around the world with most-loved dishes from countries around the globe, prepared by culinary artisans. 



For those who want to experience an al fresco dining with picturesque view, the Food Truck by Sofitel is offering sumptuous international favorites complemented with free-flowing beverage, set in a magnifique venue amidst a lush bayside garden with a glorious sunset view.



Takeaway: Spiral at Home is a curated selection of Spiral’s signature dishes from its prestigious dining ateliers. Those keen on French art-de-vivre (the art of living) can indulge in the L'Epicerie Grazing Box, which includes eight types of cheeses and six varieties of cold cuts to be enjoyed with fresh baguettes, grapes and dried fruit. 



Lovers of Japanese cuisine can indulge in the Omakase Set for the ultimate unboxing of Yakisoba, Japanese Fried Rice, Salmon Croquettes, Beef Teriyaki, Assorted Yakitori, Pork Tonkatsu and other treats. 



A selection of Spiral DIY kits have been developed so that those seeking inspiration have the ingredients to make their own cronuts, pizzas, pasta or Laksa. Corporate lunch boxes can also be arranged for those looking to provide some well-needed encouragement to their teams working at home. Order online: www.spiralathome.com



On the other hand, EasyPeasy is Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s first cloud kitchen concept featuring a selection of popular favorites, beloved classics, and hearty specialties such as freshly made pizzas, handcrafted pasta, Japanese style Wanpaku sandwiches, and signature burgers.



The easy collection of dishes offer great value with favorites such as the Spaghetti Bolognese and Chicken Noodle Soup available from P398. Order online: www.easypeasymanila.com



3. Novotel Manila Araneta City






Dine in: The 6th Manila is welcoming guests back to relax in an al fresco dining experience and enjoy its all-time favourites dishes such as Crispy Pork Belly Lechon and the Novotel Classic Burger. Newly signed up ALL members can enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail at The 6th Manila.



Takeaway: Take Me Out by Novotel Manila Araneta City offers up three styles of menu to choose from. The Ready-to-Eat menu includes freshly prepared dishes including salads from the hotel’s sustainable garden, flame-grilled burgers, rice bowls, gourmet pizzas and baked goods. The Ready-to-Cook menu offers vacuum-packed frozen cuts of meat that are marinated in advance for cooking at home, such as Chicken Inasal (P300) and Australian Beef Steak (P800).



Finally, the Ready-to-Reheat menu offers up vacuum-packed meals which just need to be defrosted at home, such as Sisig (P400), Adobo (P400), and Kaldereta (P450). You can choose to pair these dishes with Sabor Bar De Vinos’ wine selection for the very best dining experience at home. Find out more: www.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com



Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay



Dine in: Diners can now enjoy the culinary experiences of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay’s collection of seven restaurants and bars. From the all-day dining international restaurant The Market, the Liguria inspired authentic Italian restaurant, Brezza, the vibrant Korean and Japanese restaurant Ssäm, to the chill-out atmosphere at Sol Marina Beach Club



All safe at Accor 



Accor has introduced intensified hygiene and prevention measures to ensure your safety. The ALLSAFE label represents the group’s elevated cleanliness protocols and provides assurance that these standards have been met. 



To take advantage of the best deals, join Accor Live Limitless and start earning points and other exclusive benefits. Membership is free of charge.



 



Visit all.accor.com. For more information about #TasteTheRewards, please visit: www.all.accor.com/event.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ACCOR HOTEL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Must-try Father's Day 2021 recipes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: Must-try Father's Day 2021 recipes


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A local rum brand famous in international market has launched its latest global lifestyle campaign celebrating the festive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review: BTS Meal in the Philippines: Is it worth it?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Review: BTS Meal in the Philippines: Is it worth it?


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
After months of waiting, Filipino fans have finally had a chance to try the BTS McDonald's meal, which leaves everybody a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Treat your 'Tatay': Ways to make Father's Day 2021 extra special
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Treat your 'Tatay': Ways to make Father's Day 2021 extra special


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
After all of his hard work despite the pandemic, it is once again the time of the year to pay tribute to the man of the hour...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dad’s favorite spirits now appeal to influencers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Being a legacy brand means you have longevity the ability to reach out to new markets, generation after generation.

                                                         


      

         

            
4 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Looking for safe, sumptuous dining? Rediscover two of Sofitel's world-class food outlets
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Looking for safe, sumptuous dining? Rediscover two of Sofitel's world-class food outlets


                              
                              

                              

                                 
4 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    
                                       
                                    

                                    
                                       
                                    
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Chef Mark Singson's halo-halo with tequila now in global cookbook. Here's the recipe
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino Chef Mark Singson's halo-halo with tequila now in global cookbook. Here's the recipe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
A halo-halo with tequila by Filipino chef Mark Singson has been featured in the new global cookbook by Japanese car brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with