Being a legacy brand means you have longevity the ability to reach out to new markets, generation after generation.

Same with dads. This Father’s Day, it’s not unusual to see classic spirits brands like Hennessy and Glenfiddich appealing to patriarchs — the traditional recipients of those shapely amber bottles — but they’re also attracting younger generations as well. These dominant distillers are pivoting their approach to younger consumers, who might not easily gravitate towards luxury, but can definitely learn to enjoy it. (Just like your dad probably did.)

More than just “old wine in new bottles,” classic brands are getting creative when tying up with the biggest global phenomena and upcoming trends. Even more interestingly, they’re honing their approach to focus on the Southeast Asian market — zeroing in on habits, lifestyles and generational appeal.

Toast to the 2021 NBA season with new exclusive Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles.

Hennessy becomes NBA’s first global spirits partner

Hennessy got game. Expanding on a North American deal announced in February 2020 with the National Basketball Association, the world’s best-selling cognac just announced a global expansion of that partnership, making Hennessy the “Official Spirit of the NBA” worldwide. The multiyear agreement, the league’s first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand, ushers in the next chapter of Hennessy’s relationship with the NBA.

To mark the tie-up, they released an exclusive golden version of their classic Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles, specially designed to commemorate the partnership. (A groovy black Hennessy basketball was released as well.)

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO. “The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world. We share the NBA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation, which are more powerful than ever as we work to inspire and unite people across the globe.”

The expanded partnership tips off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America with a launch of the “Hennessy x NBA: Lines” campaign, in which fans around the world can toast with new exclusive Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles, specially designed to commemorate the partnership. The Limited-Edition bottles are now available in the US, and a worldwide release is planned for the second quarter of 2021.

Expect Hennessy to celebrate the tradition and mindset of basketball fans worldwide this year through a range of consumer events, activations and localized content. To learn more about the 2020-21 NBA season with Hennessy, visit Hennessy.com or @Hennessy on Instagram.

Balvenie 12 Year-old makes a perfect Father’s Day gift for the quiet and traditional dad.

Glenfiddich celebrates dads with the perfect whisky

Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, makes it easier to buy for Dad with a gift guide featuring a variety of flagship expressions from Glenfiddich, The Balvenie and Monkey Shoulder to take the pain out of picking the right gift.

Each dad has a personality, and Glenfiddich has honed it to a science (or at least a chart). There’s the Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve for “the affable dad who always challenges you to be the best version of yourself”; the Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen for the “bold and progressive dad who’s looking to try something new”; the Our Small Batch Eighteen for “self-assured dads who can hold their own in any situation”; the The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old for more “quiet, traditional” fathers; The Balvenie Carribean Cask 14 Year Old, “for the dad who never stops exploring”; the The Balvenie Doublewood 17 “for the dad who’s built a legacy”; and up-and-coming Monkey Shoulder for “the coolest dad on the block.”

Share a glass of any of the finest whisky from William Grant & Sons, and celebrate the best way possible with the father figure in your life.

Reaching out to the next generation, Glenfiddich also launched its “Where Next?” campaign across Southeast Asia in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and, of course, the Philippines.

“Where Next?” opens an exciting partnership with TEDx-communities across the region, including TEDxSingapore, TEDxKL, TEDxJakarta, TEDxBangkok, and TEDxDiliman for the Philippines (where Leeroy New and Veejay Villafranca are speakers), presenting ImagineNext, a series of powerful talks across Southeast Asia by creative Mavericks in their fields who show that living purposefully with persistence and drive allows them to grow stronger.

The “TEDxDiliman” sessions celebrate the rich history of Philippine culture and how Filipinos are able to foster a bright future vision for the nation, inspired by the diverse cultures present in the country. Mavericks in Diliman will explore how cultures can be bridged together to take on the next 500 years. Episodes are aired weekly. The TEDxDiliman episode was released June 10.

For more information, follow Glenfiddich on social (@glenfiddichsea) or visit https://glenfiddichimaginenext.com/.