Looking for safe, sumptuous dining? Rediscover two of Sofitel's world-class food outlets

MANILA, Philippines — If you are looking for a safe and sumptuous dining experience right here at the metro, look no further. Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila reopens two of its most iconic food establishments: Spiral and The Food Truck.

Having secured the ALLSAFE Cleanliness and Prevention label vetted by world leader in testing and certification Bureau Veritas, coupled with national and local guidelines, Sofitel is more than ready to once again spread the joy of French art de vivre.

The much-anticipated return of Spiral Restaurant and The Food Truck is a joy to adventurous epicures. But this time around though, the comeback has brought with it new and exciting things to uncover, making your dining experience as elevated as can be.

Spiral Restaurant: Luxury dining made custom

Photo Release The Sofitel flagship is taking things up a notch with more freedom for guests to be creative with their meals, offering customized ingredients and combinations all to their hearts desire.

First up, multi-awarded dining destination Spiral is ready to regale guests with as many as 21 dining ateliers, all bearing every manner of world cuisine to satiate all kinds of cravings. Now get ready for international specialties whether Korean, Chinese, Singaporean, Vietnamese and more.

What’s more, everything is prepared à la minute by highly skilled culinary experts, guaranteeing utmost freshness with every dish.

The Sofitel flagship is also taking things up a notch with more freedom for guests to be creative with their meals, offering customized ingredients and combinations all to their hearts' desire. You name it, Spiral’s seasoned food artisans at Spiral’s new Central Market Hub have got it covered.

The buffet restaurant is perfect for those craving for international dishes without having the need to go far. Even if you can’t travel to your favorite international destination just yet, at least you can savor its flavors and relive your past gourmet adventures.

Spiral is open for lunch and dinner on Thursday to Saturdays, and brunch and dinner on Sundays. Lunch starts at 12 noon and ends at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday brunch starts at 12 noon until 3 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Rates are as follows:

P3,100 nett for Thursday lunch



P3,500 nett for Friday-Saturday lunch



P4,500 nett for Sunday Brunch (without champagne)



P5,900 nett for Sunday Brunch (with free-flowing Moet & Chandon champagne)



P3,900 for Thursday-Sunday dinner

The Food Truck: Al-fresco dining dream

Photo Release From food trips to TGIFs, The Food Truck by Sofitel is perfect if you’re in the mood for open-air dining and drinking.

Meanwhile, the Sofitel Manila Sunset Bar Food Truck Park is back by popular demand, offering the best al-fresco dining the city has to offer—with the most beautiful bayside view to boot.

The picturesque, open-air food destination has a bountiful menu offering tacos, burgers, smoke-house grilled specialties, sizzling platters, and more.

Everything is also prepared à la minute as you enjoy the sunset on the horizon with a beer or soda in hand that’s available free-flowing.

From food trips to TGIFs, The Food Truck by Sofitel is perfect if you’re in the mood for open-air dining and drinking.

The Food Truck by Sofitel is available every Thursday to Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., for P2,950 nett per person, with the Happy Hour commencing for leisurely refreshments and cocktails at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. What’s more, if you order from the Classic Cocktails Menu, you get an additional glass absolutely FREE.

So for every discerning gourmand out there, choose your dining destination at Sofitel and make a reservation today.

The Cheese Room at the Spiral. The Sofitel Manila Sunset Bar Food Truck Park is back by popular demand, offering the best al-fresco dining the city has to offer—with the most beautiful bayside view to boot. The Food Truck fare consists of a bountiful menu that includes tacos, burgers, smoke-house grilled specialties, sizzling platters, and more. Spiral is open for lunch and dinner on Thursday to Saturdays, and brunch and dinner on Sundays. At The Food Truck, Happy Hour commences for leisurely refreshments and cocktails at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. < >

For reservations and inquiries, call (+632) 8-832-6988 or e-mail H6308-FB12@sofitel.com.

Follow Spiral Manila’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more updates and fresh promotions.