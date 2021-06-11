LIST: School break treats, recipes to try

MANILA, Philippines — School's out!

And when goals have been achieved, it’s always important to step back and enjoy "me time."

For kids, families and friends looking for something to bond with before returning to school's hustle and bustle, reward yourselves with the following treats that you truly deserve to enjoy the fruits of your efforts.

Supersized for sharing

Iconic snack brand Piattos recently launched its new Supersized variant for supersized cravings. Now available at a store near you and online via Shopee and Lazada, the new Supersized offers bigger chips and more flavor, ideal for sharing. It is available in Cheese and new Sour Cream and Onion.

The new Piattos Supersized is best enjoyed whether one is into a new hobby, disconnect for the day away from social media, checking out everything in your online shopping cart, catching up on your “to do” list, or simply having an all-out snack session.

Cookie-based recipes

Remember that classic ad that says you may eat your vanilla-filled cookie by twisting the biscuits, licking the filling, and then dunking it into a glass of milk? Well, Your favorite twist-and-dunk cookie can now be made into your favorite Filipino treats with a twist. Here are easy-to-do recipes that you can try with the classic Oreo cookie.

Mango Popsicles

Ingredients:

Mango Layer:

1-2 pieces Ripe Mango, cut into small cubes

1 1/3 cups drinking water

1 ½ tablespoon Tang Mango powdered beverage

1 ½ tablespoon sugar



Mango Layer:

1 cup evaporated milk

1 ½ tablespoon Tang Mango powdered beverage

1 1/2 cups Nestle All Purpose Cream

1/3 cup condensed milk

1 pack (133g) Oreo cookies, chopped



Procedure:

1. Prepare the molder and popsicle stick. You may use the Oreo packet or any plastic cups available as the popsicle molder. Set aside.

2. To make the mango layer: In a bowl, dissolve Tang Mango powdered beverage and sugar with water. Then add the mango cubes.

3. To make the Oreo Mango Layer: Dissolve Tang Mango powdered beverage with evaporated milk. Mix well. Add the condensed milk, Nestle All-Purpose Cream and coarsely chopped cookies.

4. Pour the mango layer into the molds until 1/3 level, then place in the freezer and freeze for 1 hour.

5. Once frozen, remove from the freezer and odd the Oreo cream layer. Place the popsicle stick and freeze overnight or until hardened.



Makes eight to 10 popsicles

Cheesy Puto

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups All Purpose Flour

½ cup White Granulated Sugar ¾ cup Milk Powder

2 teaspoons Calumet Baking Powder

Pinch Salt 1 pack Oreo slug

- 8 pcs. Chopped

- 6 pcs. cut into half

1 piece Large Egg

½ cup Evaporated milk

1 teaspoon Vanilla essence (optional) 1 Tablespoon melted butter, extra for brushing the puto molds

1/3 bar Eden Filled Cheese, Grated Plus 10-12 strips separated

Procedure:

1. Prepare the steamer. Fill the bottom of the steamer with water and boil over low heat.

2. In a bowl, combine all-purpose flour, sugar, milk powder, baking powder and salt. Mix well.

3. Add the egg, evaporated milk, vanilla essence and melted butter. Mix until well blended. Then add in the chopped Oreos and grated Eden cheese.

4. Prepare the puto molder. You may use metal cups, silicone molder or thick plastic cups. Grease each mold with butter and fill in the molds with the puto mixture up to ¾ full. Top the mixture with half piece of Oreo Vanilla cookie.

5. Place the molds in the steamer basket and steam for about 10 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.

6. Remove the lid and add a strip of cheese on top of each puto. Steam for another minute or two until the cheese melts. Turn off heat and let it rest until slightly cooled down.

7. Remove the cooked Oreo and Cheese Puto from the molds and transfer to a serving plate.



Makes 10 to 12 pieces (big)

Oreo Taho

Ingredients:

4 ½ cups soya milk

2 cups Nestle All-Purpose Cream

2/3 cup white granulated sugar

4 tsps. gelatin powder hydrated in 2/3 cup cold soya milk

1 cup Oreo crumbs

Arnibal:

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

1 ½ cups water

½ cup Oreo crumbs

1 ½ cups mini sago

1 pack Oreo Slug (6 pcs. chopped and 8 pcs. whole cookies)



Procedure:

1. In a clean bowl sprinkle the gelatin powder with 2/3 cup cold soya milk. Mix then let the gelatin powder absorb the soya milk for at least 5 minutes. Set aside.

2. In a small saucepan, combine 4 1⁄2 cups soya milk, Nestle All-Purpose Cream with sugar and cook over medium until the mixture starts to boil. Turn off the flame then add the hydrated gelatin. Stir until fully dissolved.

3. Mix in the Oreo crumbs. Allow the mixture to come to room temperature before chilling in the fridge for 2-4 hours, or until the taho is firm in texture.

To prepare the arnibal:

1. In a small sauce pan, combine brown sugar, water and Oreo crumbs. Let it boil until desired consistency. Totally cool down the mixture before using or else the taho will melt.

To assemble:

1. Put a layer of Oreo Crumbs in the serving glass.

2. Use a spoon or a ladle to scoop up thin layers of chilled taho. Place in a serving glass. Drizzle with a few teaspoons of Oreo arnibal over chilled taho. Layer with sago and chopped Oreo.

3. Garnish with 1 whole Oreo cookie on top before serving.

Makes 8 to10 servings

Oreo Pastillas

Ingredients:

7 cups Fresh Milk

1 1/3 cups Granulated Sugar

1 ¾ cups Milk Powder

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter, plus extra 1 pack (133g) Oreo Vanilla, coarsely chopped

¼ cup Oreo Crumbs

1 cup White Chocolate, melted



Procedure:

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, mix together Fresh milk and Granulated Sugar. Regularly mix until slightly thickened.

2. Add butter and Milk Powder. Stir until smooth.

3. Transfer the mixture into a greased bowl. Then add in the chopped Oreo Vanilla.

4. Roll at least 1/3 inch thick then cut into desired shape. You may use a cookie cutter or shape the Pastillas by hand.

5. Drizzle with melted white chocolate and generously sprinkle with Oreo Crumbs.



Makes 30 to 40 pieces

Turon De Oreo

Ingredients:

Filling:

6 packs (18 pcs) Oreo Peanut Butter & Choco

¼ cup Powdered sugar or sugar

1 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 and 1/8 cup milk powder

30 pcs. lumpia wrapper

3 packs (9 pcs). Oreo Peanut Butter & Choco, finely chopped

¼ cup sugar

2 cups oil, for frying

1 ¼ cups chocolate syrup (optional)

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, mix together the Cream cheese, sugar, milk powder and Oreo Peanut Butter and Choco.

2. To wrap the turon: On a clean, flat work surface, lay a wrapper. Place 1 tablespoon of the Oreo mixture lengthwise on top of the lumpia wrapper. Fold the bottom part over the filling and then fold in sides. Starting at the bottom, roll up the wrapper to form a tight log around the filling. Lightly wet the top corner of the wrapper with water and cornstarch mixture and press to seal.

3. Sprinkle the turon with sugar.

4. Over medium-high heat, deep fry the turon until golden brown.

5. Drain on a rack and sprinkle with finely chopped Oreos on top while still hot.

6. Best when served with chocolate syrup.



Makes 30 rolls (Good for 10 servings)

Coco Loco Oreo Spread

Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

3 tbsps. condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup coconut milk (in can)

1/3 cup niyog, grated/dessicated

coconut

1 tbsp. butter

1 ½ tbsps. all purpose flour

3 tbsps. Oreo crumbs

1 pack mini Oreo Vanilla (61g), chopped



Procedure:

1. In a saucepot, combine brown sugar, condensed milk, vanilla and coconut milk. Stir constantly. Let it boil.

2. Add the grated niyog. Cook for at least 5 minutes.

3. Add the butter and flour. Cook until thickened.

4. Turn off the heat and transfer the mixture into a clean bowl. Let it cool.

5. Add the chopped Oreo cookies and Oreo crumbs.

6. Transfer the jam into a clean jar and store in a refrigerator.

RELATED: LIST: Yummy recipes to try using Philippine tablea

LIST: Nutritious air fryer recipes for picky eaters

LIST: Immunity-boosting recipes for kids on lockdown