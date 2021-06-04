McDonald's clarifies 'threw in towel' viral photo about Jollibee 'fried towel' incident

MANILA, Philippines — McDonald’s Philippines clarified that they would not produce derogatory materials against any brand after a photo with their logo taking a jab at Jollibee’s “fried towel” incident went viral online.

The photo shows Chicken McDo with the McDonald’s logo with the text “Our competitor threw in the towel.”

In a statement released earlier, McDonald’s Philippines Public Relations and Communications Senior Manager Adi Timbol-Hernandez said McDonald’s would not produce disparaging material against any brand.

"McDonald’s Philippines did not and would not produce or release any disparaging material against any brand," Hernandez said.

"To reiterate, this piece of content was not made by McDonald’s Philippines and was never posted on any of the brand’s digital assets," Hernandez added.

Jollibee Foods Corp. earlier announced that it closed down its Bonifacio Stop Over branch for three days following the so-called "fried towel" incident.

In a statement released last Wednesday night, Jollibee said it will review its compliance with the company's procedure and will re-train its personnel.

"As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio - Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to throughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again. We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee's food preparation systems," the fast food chain said.

The statement came after Facebook user Alique Perez posted earlier this week that she ordered Jollibee via Grab from its Bonicafio Stop Over branch. She posted photos and videos of her order, which included a deep-fried towel that looks like Chicken Joy.

RELATED: Internet users react to Jollibee's 'fried towel' incident

