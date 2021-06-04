







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
McDonald's clarifies 'threw in towel' viral photo about Jollibee 'fried towel' incident
The viral photo circulating in different social media sites

                     

                        

                           
McDonald's clarifies 'threw in towel' viral photo about Jollibee 'fried towel' incident

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 3:19pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — McDonald’s Philippines clarified that they would not produce derogatory materials against any brand after a photo with their logo taking a jab at Jollibee’s “fried towel” incident went viral online.



The photo shows Chicken McDo with the McDonald’s logo with the text “Our competitor threw in the towel.”



In a statement released earlier, McDonald’s Philippines Public Relations and Communications Senior Manager Adi Timbol-Hernandez said McDonald’s would not produce disparaging material against any brand. 



"McDonald’s Philippines did not and would not produce or release any disparaging material against any brand," Hernandez said.



"To reiterate, this piece of content was not made by McDonald’s Philippines and was never posted on any of the brand’s digital assets," Hernandez added.



Jollibee Foods Corp. earlier announced that it closed down its Bonifacio Stop Over branch for three days following the so-called "fried towel" incident.



In a statement released last Wednesday night, Jollibee said it will review its compliance with the company's procedure and will re-train its personnel. 



"As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio - Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to throughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again. We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee's food preparation systems," the fast food chain said.  



The statement came after Facebook user Alique Perez posted earlier this week that she ordered Jollibee via Grab from its Bonicafio Stop Over branch. She posted photos and videos of her order, which included a deep-fried towel that looks like Chicken Joy.



RELATED: Internet users react to Jollibee's 'fried towel' incident

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MCDONALDS PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Internet users react to Jollibee's 'fried towel' incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Internet users react to Jollibee's 'fried towel' incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jollibee Foods Corp. announced that it closed down its Jollibee Bonifacio Stop Over branch for three days following the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Big and small winning life moments that deserve a bottle of Glenfiddich
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Big and small winning life moments that deserve a bottle of Glenfiddich


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
No matter how small or big, all these winning life moments deserve to be celebrated—immortalized even. Glenfiddich,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay chef named Chef of the Year at World Gourmet Awards in Singapore
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Pinay chef named Chef of the Year at World Gourmet Awards in Singapore


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chef Johanne Siy was named as Chef of the Year by World Gourmet Awards. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Dimples Romana opened a restaurant in Singapore despite COVID-19 pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
How Dimples Romana opened a restaurant in Singapore despite COVID-19 pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared her unlocked achievement despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embracing the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Embracing the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Margarita Fores |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Yes, universe, whatever new challenges you may bring our way, we’ll keep dodging, keep reinventing, and just keep making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vegetarian siopao at Johnlu Koa's The French Baker now sells like croissants
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Vegetarian siopao at Johnlu Koa's The French Baker now sells like croissants


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
The vegetarian market has arrived.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with