Cooking with kids, family: Dimples Romana gives tips
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana revealed that it was the Kapampangan in her that made her love cooking and hanging out in the kitchen.

During a recent Mega Mackerel virtual event where she was launched as the sardines brand's new endorser, Dimples revealed that she grew up watching her mother in the kitchen, and she wanted to practice what she was allowed to do when she was a young child.

"Lumaki ako na okay lang magluto habang bata ka pa. Gusto ko ituloy 'yun kaya ang mga anak ko sanay," she shared.

Her general rule is no rule as long as the kids are aware of the do's and don'ts in their kitchen.

"I always say that sa tahanan ay we are open to mistakes and that goes to me, Boyet, Ate Vi, Ate Annie, Cal and Alonzo. Feeling ko kasi the best surprises ay nakukuha 'pag nagkakamali ka," she shared.

Her family loves everything with egg, and as foodie as they are, she has in fact, made her own tweaks in popular dishes by using ingredients that sometimes get discarded.

She admitted that she mixes the pulp of the fruit that had been juiced. She mixes it with veggies in her ref that are near wilting and then adds a flavorful ingredient like the Mega Mackerel in natural oil. She makes them into balls that her son loves to have.

"Those balls are very versatile kasi you can use it in pastas in tomato sauce or Arabiatta sauce. Kids love shapes. You can also use it in Almondigas (soup dish with meatballs)," she said.

Her kids are comfortable in the kitchen and she said that hers is a fun one. In fact, she's not much of a neat freak and a fan of "organized chaos." Don't let the disarray fool you because Dimples knows where her things are.

"Make sure that you always guide them even if they are given the freedom around the kitchen," she advised.

RELATED: Mother's Day 2021: Dimples Romana shares tips to achieve goals despite pandemic

Philstar
