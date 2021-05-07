Pizza kept simple and fresh: How Gianetto operates amid a pandemic

MANILA. Philippine — If there’s anything this quarantine has proven it is that good ideas are infectious. Inspired by that viral barbeque seller who started his business with a P2,000 ayuda, Lesley Ngo and Jack Isanan wondered how to make the most out of the lockdown.

“Gianetto started out of my partner’s boredom during the ECQ last year,” shares Lesley.

They started by selling home cooked meals to their condo community but eventually focused on Italian-style pizza. Jack attended Italian pizza and pasta making back in 2016 and they thought of offering the community something authentic and unique.

While a lot of restaurants were shutting down, the couple decided to go against the current and opened up their own pizza shop in their quaint spot in Mandaluyong. Gianetto Pizzeria makes quality homemade pizzas from scratch with hand stretched dough and topped with the fresh ingredients.

Lesley shares with only one person per household allowed to go out, sourcing the ingredients wasn’t the easiest feat but it was worth it to give their customers an authentic taste of Italy. This is the reason why they only do a pre-order basis every Saturday, because they refuse to sacrifice the quality of their pizzas.

They have also partnered up with third party delivery apps to reach a wider audience, beyond their condo’s vicinity.

Lesley points out that their pizza crust is unlike other crusts, which mostly get tossed to a corner.

“The crust and dough is what makes our pizzas special. It’s soft, chewy, and crunchy,” said Lesley. “We make our own dough fresh daily and we personally see to it that our ingredients are of the best quality.”

Photo Release Jack Isanan and Lesley Ngo, owners of Gianetto Pizzeria

Having tasted a variety of Gianetto’s offerings, it’s definitely different from the pizzas we have delivered on a Friday night. Gianetto’s pizzas are stripped from the frills of the pizzas we’re used to.

It’s not overwhelming with a load of toppings, it’s not greasy, it doesn’t have cheese-filled crusts. It's stripped-bare, kept simple and straight to the point. Great dough and fresh toppings, both complementing each other instead of the dough simply being a “plate” for the toppings. Gianetto’s pizza makes sure that the dough shines through and it does.

Basics, if done right, can be really delightful to the palette. Each bite is refreshing and you definitely won’t feel that guilty-greasy feeling after eating one of Gianetto’s offerings.

All Gianetto pizzas come with a side of chili oil and honey. The roll-up pizzas also come with a hearty side of fresh arugula and alfalfa. Upon picking up your order from the rider, the aroma of the pizza is definitely mouthwatering. The Eats Me Spinach and the Wasapeneen Buddy Roll-Up pizza are must-trys.

“Surprisingly, the pizza gets yummier when reheated the next day, based on our customer feedback,” Lesley quips. “And I for one can agree. Albeit a bit softer once reheated, the dough is chewy with a hint of sweetness.”

“Gianetto” is Jack’s equivalent name in Italian and as the lead cook of this operation, it was only fitting to name the business after him. "Jack has the skill and the taste for it being a frequent traveler” points out Lesley.. “Surprisingly, Gianetto also means God is gracious,” she adds.

Gianetto is open every Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Visit their website or contact 09171424897 to get a bite of their pizzas.