Motherâ€™s Day 2021: Treats for â€˜Wonder Wo-momsâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic could have put extra weight into moms' shoulders as some might have lost jobs or loved ones, while others had to work from home on top of household chores and taking care of children's distance learning.

But even while staying at home, anyone can make the superwoman of the house feel special, most especially, come Mother's Day on May 9.

One way is to shower your bestfriend, wife and the woman of the house with these treats.

Give her the best seat in the house with 'Wonder Woman 1984'

What better movie to watch with the most important woman in your life than the sequel to the hit movie "Wonder Woman"?

Diana Prince is back to save the world -- but this time with much sass and 80s fashion. "Wonder Woman 1984" streams exclusively on HBO Go.

Globe subscribers get extra treat because the giant telco has a number of surprises for their customers. Prepaid WiFi customers can subscribe to HomeWATCH199 through the company's app to get 4GB/day for non-stop streaming on HBO GO. Postpaid and Prepaid Mobile customers, on the other hand, can subscribe to HBO GO for P149 per month through the GlobeOne app; Platinum partners can charge their subscription on their monthly consumable allowance.

Support mother-riders

Photo release From left: Foodpanda superstar rider, Maria Gepayo is able to juggle her multiple roles: foodpanda rider, barangay kagawad, BPO worker, online entrepreneur and mother; Show mom your generosity by supporting Grab's initiative, "Groceries For Your Rider."

Show mom that you're learning from all her life lessons.

You've been doing mostly online shopping and groceries for the past months while in lockdown. It's convenient for you but there are people who need to go out so day-to-day essential transactions continue to operate.

Show mom your generosity by supporting Grab's initiative, "Groceries For Your Rider." It is a new feature on GrabMart that will let customers order groceries from participating GrabMart stores and brands for their ate and kuya riders. They are among the many frontliners who risk their safety by leaving their homes, to provide necessary service for the benefit of others. The feature will be available until the end of May. Order groceries and essentials from stores such as Robinsons Supermarket, Shopwise, WalterMart, pharmacies and convenience stores such as Ministop, Watsons, or Generika Drugstore. You can also order items for yourself and for their drivers from partner brands such as Nestle, Unilever, Mondelez, PepsiCo and BioFlu or provide them with other goods available on GrabMart’s roster of stores. Consumers can find the feature under GrabMart in their Grab app.

Innovation, convenience, and safety have pushed on-demand delivery or quick commerce as a thriving sector in recent years and an essential one amid the pandemic.

At foodpanda Philippines, women account for over 50% of the total employee population. Female employees thrive as leaders at foodpanda as they make up around 40% of the company’s senior managers and 45% of its team leaders. Around 54% of other managerial level roles are also taken up by women.

Among the different departments of foodpanda, the commercial team has the most women employees. Almost 64% of the team, which handles sales operations, account management, and partner vendor acquisition, is made up of women.

As a provider of on-demand service, the comapny also credits its success to a community of freelance riders that increasingly welcomes women. While riders are still mostly male, there are currently around 250 female riders nationwide who are delivering food and more to different communities.

Apart from being riders, these women juggle other jobs and roles. There are mothers, call center agents and small business owners. Being a food delivery rider allows them to have a reliable stream of income while still having time for other opportunities outside the company.

Give moms that taste of joie de vivre with French pastry goodness

Photo release The brand also serves more than just cakes. Feast on its Family and Summer Barbecue Sets.

French-inspired patisserie Bizu brings back its signature Mother’s Day cake, Charlotte – a decadent delight with alternating layers of Biscuit Cuillère, blackberry mousse and raspberry gelée, topped with assorted fresh berries, marshmallows and Macaron de Paris. A lush and melty explosion of textures and fresh fruit flavors, it is a fitting tribute to the woman who gave us life, and is, essentially, our very first love.

The Marion is best for guilt-free celebrations. Enjoy it more with less guilt with its creamy ganache of sugar-free milk chocolate on top of a gluten-free Dacquoise crust and topped with fresh strawberries. The Strawberry Shortcake has been one of Bizu’s signature cakes. It is made of soft genoise sponge in between layers of strawberries and, for this occasion, a raspberry infused Chantilly cream.

The brand also serves more than just cakes. Feast on its Family and Summer Barbecue Sets. Each one combines all the best-selling dishes from the restaurant and catering menu. Indulge in the iconic 10-Hour Roast beef, delightful and creamy truffle pasta, and sumptuous baked salmon Rockefeller. Perfect for lunch or dinner. Orders can be placed in advance via Bizu.ph.

Surprise her with a limited-edition Tableya cake

Claiming to be the world’s first Belgian Tableya makers, Theo & Brom, re-invents its desserts. First from its themed tub cake series honors the bold and the beautiful moms, mom figures, and moms-to-be out there as it launches a limited-edition cake combining two Mother’s Day must-haves — chocolates and flowers— in one display.

Theo & Brom avid followers and all chocolate lovers can expect the brand’s signature tsokolate and vanilla coming together perfectly in this special release. Topped with Swiss meringue buttercream frosting, the brand re-invents its best-selling Gooey Ganache Magic Tableya Cakes to be the indulgent seasonal bake.

Make her Sunday even sweeter with Mother’s Day Delight Package that includes: two 730g tubs of the special edition Buttercream Frosted Gooey Ganache Magic Tableya Cake, one 150g Tableya Filipina Miniature Rounds, and package-exclusive freebies. Enjoy free shipping within Metro Manila, Goo Goo Jar Insanely Rich Tableya Goo (240ml), gift bag with tag, Mother's Day card when you pre-order today the Mother’s Day Delight Package. Single-order Buttercream Frosted Gooey Ganache Magic Tableya Cake is also available and comes with a complimentary gift bag with tag and Mother's Day card. Pre-order period is until May 6.

Let her indulge in a tub of chilling goodness amid summer heat

Photo release From left: Calamansi Leche Flan Torte is tart and creamy Calamansi Curd Ice Cream made with fresh calamansi on top of a ginger cookie crust and crowned with a layer of Leche Flan; Cheddar Apple Pie and Ube Keso Ice Cream

With the sweltering heat possibly prevailing on her special day, wouldn't it be nice to sit down and indulge in a tub of premium, proudly Filipino-made ice cream?

Sebastian's has come up with a special collection and flavors that you may want to gift her. Cheese Ice Cream is a true Filipino original and proof that Pinoys did salty-sweet decades before it was trendy. The brand was inspired by the classic sorbetes to make three of its own cheese-based flavors: Cheesy Cookies and Creme - Cheese Ice Cream with Cheese filled sandwich cookie pieces; Cheddar Apple Pie, an apple pie with a piece of cheddar cheese in scoop form; and Tres Quesos, Cheese Ice Cream with grated Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Quickmelt cheeses.

In addition, to go with the Keso Collection, there's also the Ube Keso Ice Cream, now with an even cheesier Cheese Ice Cream swirled with rich Ube Halaya Ice Cream. All flavors are available in pints.

To commemorate Mother's Day, the brand also created two all-new cakes: one based on a British classic and one a celebration of local flavors. Both are citrus-based with the flavor of sunshine to represent the sunshine our mothers bring to our lives. Lemon Drizzle Ice Cream Cake is a freshly baked Yellow Cake covered with a lemon glaze made with fresh lemons, layered with rich Buttercream Ice Cream and topped with almond slivers, white chocolate drizzle and candied ginger. It is the brand's take on the beloved UK dessert.

Calamansi Leche Flan Torte is tart and creamy Calamansi Curd Ice Cream made with fresh calamansi on top of a ginger cookie crust and crowned with a layer of Leche Flan. It is Sebastian's new Torte flavor in over a year, and a celebration of the Philippines' local citrus. Lemon Drizzle Ice Cream Cake and Calamansi Leche Flan Torte are now available on the online store and for pre order for Mothers Day (limited slots available). Keso Collection will be available from May 1 at Sebastiansicecream.com for delivery and pick up.

Statisfy her tea or coffee cravings

If your mom is the type that must have her caffeine fix, then Starbucks' newest offerings may be the perfect gift for her.

Made with two premium full-leaf teas, the new iced Teavana beverages are sure to refresh senses and uplift spirits. Two fruity blends are paired with aromatic Teavana Zen Clouds Oolong tea. The Sunshine Pineapple Oolong with real golden pineapple chunks, pineapple sauce, and a honey cold foam will leave her with extra bursts of summer freshness. Sunshine Peach Oolong, meanwhile, has refreshing peach juice and white peach jelly chunks finished with honey cold foam.

For more indulgent flavors, try the Golden Monkey tea. The Triple Golden Monkey layered with malty oatmilk, silky tea foam and tea-flavored cookie crumbs is a perfect balance of bold and fragrant Asian flavors. Meanwhile, the Cocoa Golden Monkey will leave her wanting more with the addition of decadent mocha sauce.



Pair the new Cocoa Caramel Coffee Frappuccino Blended Beverage with sweet treats and plant-based bites. The Milk Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake, Banana Cream Cheesecake, Zebra Cake Made with Belgian Chocolate, Calamansi Chia Loaf, Cinnamon Swirl Cookie, and Blueberry Peach Pie will leave her taste buds happy. There are also new savory plant-based pastries — Mince Veggie Focaccia and Oh! Quesadilla — for delicious meat alternatives to start her day.

Feel the warm summer breeze and savor the new Indonesia West Java coffee from the region of Parahyangan. It is processed using the semi-washed (wet-hulled) method to give complex layers of flavors – like the bittersweet chocolate and vanilla-like sweetness — to your coffee.

Stoke the Good Samaritan in her with these worthy causes

Photo release From left: NutriAsia, Inc. and Del Monte Philippines, Inc. partnered together to donate upcycled plastic school chairs to several public elementary schools; Baker John, Universal Robina Corporation’s (URC) brand of bread, recently teamed up with GMA Kapuso Foundation for the “Bike for Good” project.

Baker John, Universal Robina Corporation’s (URC) brand of bread, recently teamed up with GMA Kapuso Foundation for the “Bike for Good” project. Through this partnership, 30 beneficiaries will receive bikes and bread products from Baker John.

The project will provide each of the 30 beneficiaries with a bicycle and a negosyo starter package consisting of Baker John products. In choosing the beneficiaries, the project prioritizes those who lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as residents of Metro Manila and Rizal who have lost their source of income due to the typhoons Rolly and/or Ulysses.

Apart from this, GMA Kapuso Foundation chose beneficiaries who are physically able, have the can do spirit, and willing to use the bicycle to sell the bread in their community as a source of alternative livelihood for their family.

Likewise, NutriAsia, Inc. and Del Monte Philippines, Inc. partnered together to donate upcycled plastic school chairs to several public elementary schools.

This was done through the Share-a-Chair initiative, a program started by NutriAsia and Del Monte in which the companies collect single-use plastic waste from its different offices and plant sites to turn them into school chairs and other needed furniture for underprivileged public schools and communities. It is the culmination of the two companies’ partnership forged to help the Department of Education address the perennial shortage of school chairs.

NutriAsia and Del Monte collected 19.3 metric tons of plastic waste from their offices and plants for a period of six months. Part of this collection went to the Share-a-Chair donation of 600 school chairs and teachers’ tables distributed to 12 different partner schools in Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, and Davao that NutriAsia and Del Monte have chosen for the program.

The companies then partnered with Envirotech Waste Recycling, Inc., a local company with ground-breaking technology to upcycle the collected plastic waste into the furnishings.

Let out the kid in her with collectible toys

She may be all grown-up now but for sure she was among the many Filipino kids who had many memories of playing with Jollibee's collectibles.

Good news as the iconic fastfood chain introduced its newest set of connectible toys — the Jolly Safari Adventure set that includes five carts featuring Jollibee and friends. Every Kiddie Meal toy comes with every purchase of a Yumburger, Yumburger Meal with drink, Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Spaghetti Meal with drink, 1-pc. Burger Steak, 1-pc. Burger Steak Meal with drink, 1-pc. Chickenjoy with rice, or 1-pc. Chickenjoy with drink, each with its own Jolly Joy Box. Kids can also complete the entire set of toys with a 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket.

The Safari Adventure toys are available until July 15. Collect and connect all five toys by having them delivered to your home through the store's app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood or foodpanda.

Gift her with custom cakes

Photo release Create your message: Show how much you care by giving a sweet message on the cake.



Max’s Corner Bakery, the bakeshop brand of the iconic Filipino restaurant chain Max’s Restaurant, is now offering personalized cakes that lets you design your own cake. They’re just right for anyone looking for something special to celebrate Mother’s Day coming up on May 9th.

The process of selecting a certain look gives you the chance to create your unique gift with more freedom. Creating a custom cake is a matter of four easy steps:

Choose the size: Decide on what size you need for your celebration. There are three available sizes: a 5” round cake, an 8” round cake, and a two-tiered 8” x 5” round cake.

Choose the flavor: Pick a flavor that you want. There’s Choco Meringue, Red Velvet, Caramel, Classic Chocolate, Mocha, and Vanilla. Two-tiered cakes are available in either Classic Chocolate or Red Velvet.

Create your design: Choose a cake design and color palette that matches your liking. You can pick from the four different looks: Minimalist, Floral, Drop, and Ombre, each with their own specially-curated range of available hues and tones.

Create your message: Show how much you care by giving a sweet message on the cake. A maximum of 20 characters is allowed.

A lead time of five days upon ordering is observed. Orders can be made via delivery.maxschicken.com or through branches of Max’s Restaurant located in Luzon with the exception of Palawan or Naga.

Delight her with something more long-lasting

Instead of the usual bouquet, why not give Mom something that will last longer and everyone can enjoy? Get free Lavender Flowers with a glass display vase for orders from Gallontea of P750 and up on Mother’s Day Weekend. Promo is for May 8 to 9 only.

Feast on Spanish dishes on her special day

The Bistro Group’s Spanish restaurant concepts have just the right Mother’s Day offers – soulful and hearty fare that are meant for sharing that Mom and the whole family will love. Check these out at Rambla, Las Flores, Tomatito and BCN by Las Flores.

Partake of these Mother’s Day spread made up of seven (7) dishes (such as Croquetas Jamon Chipirones Andaluza, Chorizo frito, Gambas Al Ajillo, Callos Stew, Chistorra) with two kinds of paella (Negra, Valenciana, Mar Y Montana, Chicken and Pork) depending on the restaurant you’ll order from.

All Mother’s Day Specials are priced at P4,995 available for dine-in, take out and delivery (GrabFood, FoodPanda, Bistro Delivers) from May 6 to June 6.

RELATED: #Hotmommas: Fitness hacks from Mother’s Day 2021 ‘fitspirations’