Pinoy chef apologizes after bashed for describing Filipino food as 'very bad' on Norway TV show

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Norwegian chef Jonathan Romano found himself at the receiving end of criticism after saying Filipino food is "very bad."

In Norway’s "4-stjerners middag" TV show, Romano said Filipino food is "very bad" food as he compared it to Thai food.

“It’s very bad food. In the eyes of a chef, there is no food art in my eyes, unfortunately. Lots of deep-fried, lots of fried-to-death stuff like casserole dishes if you can put it that way,” he said, as translated by online show NordicPinoy.

“They do not have the same taste composition as Thai food. Filipino food is more on the sour side,” he added.

As such, the Philippine embassy in Norway released a statement on their official Facebook page regarding Romano’s claim about Filipino food.

“Whoever says Philippine cuisine is 'dårlig mat' (bad food) should definitely visit the Philippines to discover and rediscover the richness, freshness, and regional variety of Filipino food,” the embassy said.

“Filipino food across the country’s 7,641 islands have different flavors and colors and influenced by the Philippines’ natural resources, culture, and history. Filipino food also reflects the sharing attitude and generosity of Filipinos. You can never leave a Filipino home without being invited to share a meal,” it added.

Whoever says Philippine cuisine is "dårlig mat" should definitely visit the Philippines to discover and rediscover the... Posted by Philippine Embassy in Norway on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Romano already apologized for his statement, explaining that he only said it because his mother can’t cook.

“I apologize for the words that came out on my TV appearance lately. Everything came out of context and I am so sorry,” he said.

“I am an educated chef with long experience and was just giving my subjective opinion. Of course, I like Filipino food and would not badmouth without backing it up."

“I am born in the Philippines in Manila and pay my visit there over 30 times and of course, I love my country. However, I will admit that my mother can’t cook," he added.

