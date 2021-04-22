Erwan Heussaff commended for secretly helping community pantry

MANILA, Philippines — Model and YouTube star Erwan Heussaff was commended for secretly helping a community pantry amid an ongoing issue about community pantries being red-tagged.

In a Twitter post, organizer Josh revealed that Erwan donated $2,000 for the “bayanihan” initiative.

Josh also announced that their Community Pantry PH raised a total of $10,792.

“While Lorraine Badoy, Parlade, and the rest of NTF-ELCAC had countless accusations and red tagging... the #CommunityPantryPH just raised $10,792 usd!!!” the organizer wrote.

while lorraine badoy, parlade, and the rest of ntf-elcac had countless accusations and red tagging...



the #CommunityPantryPH just raised $10,792 usd!!! i just need to mention this celeb guy who silently supported this cause. mabuhay ang mga organizers ng mga community pantries! pic.twitter.com/8R2YPfB5S5 — josh (@juswatiyan) April 21, 2021

“I just need to mention this celeb guy who silently supported this cause. Mabuhay ang mga organizers ng mga community pantries!” he added, posting a screenshot of Erwan’s donation.

The husband of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis haven’t posted anything yet on his social media accounts about helping the community pantry.

Recently, Anne, together with Angel Locsin, raised P6 million through celebrity auctions and donated the sum to the Philippine Red Cross and five local governments, including Pasig City.

Mayor Vico Sotto thanked both actresses in a Facebook live video.

"Dinonate nila ito walang fanfare, walang media. Ni hindi nga kami nagkita. Iniwan lang nila 'yung tseke," Vico said.

RELATED: Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig