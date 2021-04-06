THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
#StopTitaShaming: Netizens give mixed reactions over Julie's Bakeshop viral ad
Scene from Julie's Bakeshop's viral 40th anniversary advertisement video
Gigil Ad Agency/Released

#StopTitaShaming: Netizens give mixed reactions over Julie's Bakeshop viral ad

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Being 40 and a "tita" should not be a cause for ridicule or stereotyping. That was the message of Julie's Bakeshop as it dropped its 40th year anniversary commercial on April 5 that had netizens talking.

It all begins with a man with his abs highlighted to look toned coming into a gym. Upon seeing two ladies in their aerobics outfit, the man remarks, "Kaya pala amoy liniment dito. Tita, sa kabila 'yung aerobics."

He earns glances from the two ladies working out in a corner. When they don't stop, the man continues making snide remarks. Enter a lady in yellow with red headband, looking like the famous bakeshop's logo.

"Tsk, tsk. Tita-shamer ka ha," she says and then proceeds to mash the man's head, which turned into a soft and pliable dough. The next scene features the man, who is now a dough, being kneaded and cut into smaller pieces.

Amid it all, his eyes and mouth pop out of the dough and he continues to say crude remarks towards the ladies. He does not stop until the lady in yellow puts in the tray inside the oven.

When the batch of bread is done, the lady in yellow holds the tray of freshly baked pandesal in front of her.

She remarks, "Dati, abs lang niya ang pandesal. Ngayon, buong katawan na. Kaya #StopTitaShaming."

The next frame features Julie's 40 years logo with the hashtag #StopTitaShaming. A voiceover can be heard saying, "Kasi pwedeng fresh pa rin kahit 40 na. Julie's."

The ad is made by Gigil, the same ad agency that made the viral RC Cola commercials last year.

"Get you a woman like Tita Julie! Strong, independent, at magaling mag-masa! #StopTitaShaming #JuliesFreshAt40," tweeted the bakeshop (@iwantJulies) with the video.

The tweets so far have 254 likes, 130 quote tweets and 63 retweets as of press time.

Marc San Juan, the bakeshop's national marketing head, explained in a statement the rationale behind the ad: “When you say ‘Tita,’ it doesn't automatically mean you’re talking about women who are stuffy and formal. Titas can be cool and very dynamic.” 

He shared that the company's founder Julie Gandionco was already in her 50s when she started her bakeshop. The bakeshop was founded in 1981 in Mandaue City, Cebu. It now has over 487 bakeshops across the country.

Netizens react

Netizens had mixed reactions. Some found it "weird" or "cringy" while contemplating if they will ever want to eat a piece of bread after watching the commercial.

"Natakot tuloy ako sa pandesal ng Julies," wrote @BTSPhotoThread.

There were others who mentioned RC Cola, a brand of soda that had similarly weird commercials released last year and early this year. Some wanted a crossover or collaboration with RC Cola.

"Nauna na yung panulak, heto na ang pambara. Hahaha!" said Kyle Edward Bilason (@bilason_kyle).

Netizen @akaashifilms chose to share his observation on the making of the commercial.

"Okay but the attention to detail in this ad? The way the voice gets muffled when Tita Julie runs her hand along the dough and when the buns were put in the oven? The director made good use of silence, and I love that. Hindi awkward. Ang galing! This made my night," the netizen wrote.

ADVERTISEMENTS COOKING AND BAKING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
#StopTitaShaming: Netizens give mixed reactions over Julie's Bakeshop viral ad
1 hour ago
#StopTitaShaming: Netizens give mixed reactions over Julie's Bakeshop viral ad
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Being 40 and a "tita" should not be a cause for ridicule or stereotyping. That was the message of Julie's Bakeshop as it dropped...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
LIST: What's in McDonald's 'Flavors of Korea'?
7 hours ago
LIST: What's in McDonald's 'Flavors of Korea'?
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
With K-pop and K-dramas dominating the Philippine market with upbeat songs and amazing storytelling, fast food chain McDonald's...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Ginger chicken soup wars: South Koreans upset anew after China claims samgyetang as its own
4 days ago
Ginger chicken soup wars: South Koreans upset anew after China claims samgyetang as its own
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
After the kimchi row last year, a Chinese search engine raised the brows of some Koreans over its description of samgyetang...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
More than a rice cake: How Itawits embrace spirituality through &lsquo;Sinipian&rsquo;
5 days ago
More than a rice cake: How Itawits embrace spirituality through ‘Sinipian’
By Jap Tobias | 5 days ago
In Cagayan Valley, the Itawes community has a unique and tasty way of expressing their spirituality during lent—through...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Meatless meals for the Holy Week and beyond
6 days ago
Meatless meals for the Holy Week and beyond
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Going meatless has now become not just a fad.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking
Sponsored
7 days ago
WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking
7 days ago
Herald Suites releases a video series on Pinoy cuisine.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with