Warning: This pastry can be habit-forming

MANILA, Philippines — Move over, dream cake. It’s time for crack pies. Unlike the latter, which is ubiquitously light and airy, the crack pie is a dense, buttery pastry that rests on an oatmeal crust and it is all set to satisfy any sweet-tooth craving.

It’s not your lola’s pie that is made of crust and a fruity filling, nor is it the kiddie treat that comes in pocket-sized tubes. The crack pie first came out of New York and, true to its birthplace, it comes with an urban attitude, with its name derived from the addicting nature of the sweet treat.

Manila has a version from the home kitchen of former airline pilot Gabriel Mendoza in the southern part of the Metro, and it is available as Crack.Ph pies. Mendoza, who has always had an affinity for offering gustatory experiences in between flights, found himself grounded due to the current pandemic situation.

After watching a food documentary at home one day, Gabriel set out to make his version of the pastry, and it took several attempts before he was satisfied with his product. The resulting pastry is his version of the rich, gooey concoction that sparks joy with every bite.

“I’ve always connected good food with great experiences,” Gabriel says. “The Crack.Ph pie, for me is something that is warm, welcoming, and homey. It is not something that comes across as complicated; it is a pie that is meant to be savored and shared.”

Share it he did, and he soon found himself with request orders from friends. He has since started accepting orders through the Instagram account @Crack.Ph, where he sends out the pies in a box that bears a pink and yellow logo inspired by Gabriel’s uncanny knack for attaching colors and sounds to his food creations.

“I believe that each meal should come as an experience, and with Crack.Ph pies, I want to be able to deliver happiness in a box,” he says of his choice of bright, happy colors that he has long connected with food.

Because of its decadent nature, this pie is meant to be enjoyed at leisure, to celebrate special moments or to uplift one’s mood when the lockdowns get you down.

It is redolent with the flavors of all things comfort food, so it definitely makes for a satisfying snack or meal-ender, best served chilled and with black coffee.

The Crack.Ph pie is now available for pre-order throughout Metro Manila via @Crack.Ph on Instagram.