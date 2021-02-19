LIST: Viral YouTube, TikTok food trends for your next foodie adventure

MANILA, Philippines — Foodies in YouTube and TikTok have recently found trends that they can sink their teeth into.

These do not involve fancy ingredients, although if they would want they can. Neither do these trends need a bunch of kitchen gadgets or appliances nor do these involve complicated steps. In fact, these are so easy to do that many have been uploading their versions of these food trends.

The tortilla and roti are flatbreads from Latin America and India, respectively. They're usually used as a base for rolled wraps. Similarly, kimbap is Korea's rolled, ready-to-eat munchy. In the past, these flatbreads were filled with choice meat, veggies, dairy products, sauces, dips and salsa and rolled together in a wrap. Kimbap is a Korean staple that is rice layered with spinach, carrots, fish cake, eggs and rolled with seaweed sheet.

These days, however, these dishes have taken "different" forms over YouTube and TikTok.

The Tortilla/Roti Wrap Hack is every lazybones' and experimental ones' dream. It's anything goes in terms of ingredients ranging from peanut-butter-and-jelly combination for breakfast; TexMex chicken for lunch; and caprese salad for dinner.

A half-slice or cut is made in the middle of the tortilla or roti. Once done, you may have fun placing your preferred ingredients on all quarters. Ingredients are usually leftover meats for protein, some veggies/fruits, and then dairy products like cheeses. Some drizzle their favorite sauces and dippings. Once done, fold one side toward its adjacent side until all four sides form a triangular wrap. Grill or toast it on a pan seared with butter or over a sandwich maker.

The kimbap gets the same treatment. Instead of rolled, it's now folded. Like the tortilla wrap, kimbap has also seen the combination or addition of new ingredients apart from the usual ones. Rice and seaweed sheets remain staples. But as far as creativity goes, there's a fusion of East and West with Spam, cheese, and avocado thrown into the mix.

Good news for those who'd want to try these is that most local groceries, supermarkets and specialty stores offer tortilla and seaweed sheets.

Here are several YouTube videos where you can get inspiration from if you feel like joining in on the latest food craze.

Folded kimbaps:

Tuna, bulgogi, salmon and spam folded kimbap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbjkZC_Cq2Q

Five-time folded kimbap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCyDp0M80jw

Shrimp, tempura, chicken, unagi folded kimbap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRgR0tV_diU

Tortilla/Roti wraps:

Tikki, pizza, shawarma, strawberry nutella roti wraps: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ig57dIXeSo

Seven-way vegetarian Indian-style roti wraps: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOHUZIwYHQA

11-way leftover tortilla/roti wraps (paneer, qeema, kebab, palafel): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyMV0yMPDlA

Breakfast, cheesy vegetarian, Italian, Parma ham tortilla wrap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlARzxb-Jh0