Hate coconut oil taste? It now comes as butter spread

MANILA, Philippines — Butter is undeniably a favorite breakfast and afternoon spread. It even is used in cooking with pasta sauces and, of course, generous amounts of it is used for many pastries and baked goods.

Butter, however, is a high-calorie food, with one tablespoon or 14 grams packing 100 calories. Healthline.com lists its fat content at 11.52 grams, broken down into saturated at 7.29 grams, monounsaturated at 2.99 grams, polyunsaturated at 0.43 grams and trans fat at 0.47 grams. Thus, it is advised to be taken in moderation.

Between butter and coconut oil, the latter is said to be the healthier fat as it contains natural saturated fats that boost one's good cholesterol in one's body, minimizing bad cholesterol that causes heart disease.

Coconut oil is also high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), a unique type of fat that metabolizes faster into energy or turns into ketones that aids in weight loss. MCTs also boost healthy cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.

Coconut oil, however, could be challengeing to drink or eat because of its oiliness and taste.

As remedy, Sagana, which means “abundance” in Filipino, a Swiss-Filipino social enterprise, recently came up with its own Coconut Spread, believed to be the first in the country, that aims to present the health benefits of coconut oil but in a more palatable butter format.

The spread, said the company, is a plant-based spread made from 81% pure, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, 15% water and 1.5% salt. Having the consistency and flavor of table butter, its makers say it is a suitable alternative for vegans, gourmands, flexitarians and lactose-intolerance since it is dairy-free.

The spread is made of single-source coconut oil from Southern Luzon. The company claims to "responsibly source" its ingredients from and works with smallholder farmers, cooperatives and like-minded, accountable organizations that strive to employ sustainable practices, helping them create a positive social impact and protect the environment as they achieve highest premium quality to obtain for them higher earning rates.

"Compared to dairy butter, this plant-based alternative takes 70% less water to produce and emits up to 50% less of carbon dioxide in the process, making it a better choice for the

environment, too," the company vouched in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Unlike other plant-based spreads, it reportedly does not contain a blend of vegetable oils and because it is non-hydrogenated, it comes with zero trans fat. Hydrogenated vegetable oil undergoes processing to enhance its taste, texture and shelf-life. This results to the formation of trans fat, which causes illnesses like heart disease.

The spread is also said to be fortified with 35% lauric acid, which studies have found to improve the immune system with its antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the Philippines, the spread passed the Swiss-European Union quality, food safety and hygiene standards and is available in Saganacoconutspread.com.ph and in select specialty grocery and vegan stores in Metro Manila.