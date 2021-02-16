The Stars welcome: Solaireâ€™s Sky Tower awarded 5 Stars by Forbes Travel Guide

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort continues to set the bar with yet another Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star award for its Sky Tower. The luxury integrated resort remains to be the leader in the industry with its distinct brand of excellence by recording its fifth consecutive 5-star award.

“We thank our guests for their unwavering trust in us, even with the uncertainties and challenges that the pandemic has posed upon the industry. With the support and dedication of our team members and partners, we were able to set new standards of safety through the acquisition of new technology and the implementation of elevated protocols and procedures to ensure the well-being of our guests and team members,” Thomas Arasi, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and Solaire’s president and chief operating officer, said.

“This Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star Award is the apex to our efforts as we move forward to the new way of travel,” Arasi added.

Solaire Photo Library A 17-story bastion with 312 well-appointed rooms and suites, the Sky Tower of Solaire is the newest recepient of the Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star award.

The much coveted 5 Star award was given to Solaire’s Sky Tower. The 17-story bastion of timeless class has 312 well-appointed rooms and suites that are furnished with deluxe amenities and decorated with remarkable pieces of furnishings that make every stay comfortable and relaxing.

Each suite features the luxury of space and is considered the most generous in the metro with a floor area between 65sqm to 395sqm.

Other guest facilities include an outdoor swimming pool with cabañas and Jacuzzi where you can witness the majestic Manila Bay sunset, a wellness spa, a salon and a fitness center.

Solaire has venues for events and all kinds of celebrations. Whether it be an intimate affair, corporate meeting, or family gathering, all can be tailor-fitted by a dedicated team. These venues are equipped with the latest audio and visual equipment.

The Tent is an option for guests who require more complex and larger set-ups.

International dining fares

Gastronomic fare from around the world is available for your enjoyment in Solaire’s signature restaurants.

Solaire Photo Library Home to fine Italian cooking, Finestra highlights the finest from its regions and elevates them with a vast roster of wines and perfectly marbled steaks.

A talented culinary team creates the best for your dining experience. Begin your expedition at Red Lantern which specializes in Chinese cuisine. From Cantonese, Yunnan, Hangzhou, Sichuan, Chengdu to Shanghai Huai Yang dishes, all these can be found in one powerful menu.

At Yakumi, authenticity is at the center of the show. The restaurant uses ingredients directly flown in from Japan’s famous Toyosu market to seamlessly create the balance known in Japanese delicacies.

Exotic Latin tastes will charm you as Waterside features rich and captivating items filled with passionate heat and a medley of flavors.

The world is at your fingertips at Fresh with its endless stations of wondrous food items that will make you keep coming back for more.

From showcasing art to premier shopping

Every space at Solaire is touched by a distinct blend of aesthetic influenced by elements from the West to the Southeast. From its marbled halls to crystal chandeliers, every guest is greeted with a promise of grandeur.

Adding warmth and vibrancy are carefully selected art pieces from paintings, sculptures, to installations from bigwig Philippine artists like National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, Fernando Zobel, Rex Dasig, Rico Lascano, Juan Carlo Calma, Jana Benitez, Carmel Lim-Torres and Bojo Torres are on display for all to see.

Solaire Photo Library Designers at The Shoppes speak their own style language.

From one art form to another, The Shoppes at Solaire showcase wearable creativity from notable brands that have traveled across continents to lay their foundation of influence on the fashion industry. Designers at The Shoppes speak their own style language.

Louis Vuitton’s palpable strength and captivating expressions; Versace’s bold and daring attitude; Dior’s enchanting and lustrous femininity; Kenzo’s free spirit and positivity; and Fendi’s limitless imagination and ingenuity are just a few among a list of luxury retail fashion houses that articulate their visions in the most spectacular formations. You are guaranteed no shortage of inspiration.

Apart from necessities provided to make your stay comfortable and amenities to excite your senses, all your needs are attended to by the most meticulous attention to detail.

Every lending hand is focused on you, anticipating and remembering all your needs and preferences, and rendering the most genuine Filipino hospitality aimed at creating a lasting impression.

“We are delighted to receive yet another 5 Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide for 2021. Our team members have worked diligently to continue providing the genuine and excellent service we’ve come to be known for, no matter the circumstances. This award is a testament to our commitment and dedication to provide only exceptional experiences that are truly Solaire,” David Batchelor, Solaire’s senior vice president for Resort Operations, said.

No matter the circumstances or the time, wherever under the same sky you may be, the stars are aligned, awaiting and ready to welcome you to Solaire.