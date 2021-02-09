You've heard of katsu, but what about 'langkatsu'?

MANILA, Philippines — It’s tough to feed deep-seated cravings when the price of meat is off the charts.

Fans of Katsu, or Japanese-style crispy fried meat cutlet, might be intrigued by an organic and inexpensive twist to the dish.

“Langkatsu,” a portmanteau of langka (jackfruit) and katsu, fuses the taste of the former and look of the latter to form an inventive food combo.

MAKIBAKA, MAG-LANGKATSU! ORDER TODAY! To help fund SAKA's activities for National Arts Month, we are selling our... Posted by SAKA on Monday, February 8, 2021

SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo), the group of artists and peasant advocates behind the signature dish, told Philstar.com in an online interview that “langkatsu” is made from 100% jackfruit meat that is boiled, marinated, breaded and then deep-fried.

“Na-develop itong recipe na ito noong kasagsagan ng Tulong Anakpawis relief operations, sa gitna ng COVID-19 lockdown. Inisyatiba ito na maka-develop ng mga recipe na gawa sa mga rekado na mura at madaling mahanap,” the organization said.

According to nonprofit medical center Cleveland Clinic, jackfruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals with a range of health benefits.

It is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B9 (folic acid), calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus.

The fruit is also used as a vegan meat substitute for pork and chicken.

SAKA’s “langkatsu” comes with turmeric rice and side salad for a total price of P150.

The dish is sold usually at food fairs and distributed at relief operations.

Although the group is only collecting orders until 4 p.m. Monday, they are considering more sales next week depending on their manpower.

“Baka po mag-call for preorder kami ulit next week depende po sa load ng aming mga volunteers. Pero hanggang 4 p.m. lang po ngayon dahil tine-test pa namin ang aming kapasidad,” the organization said.

All proceeds will fund SAKA's activities for National Arts Month.

“Layunin pong pondohan ng sale na ito ang transportation, meal at materials cost para sa mga volunteer artists na lalahok sa Live Mural-making sa February 14, Tanimang Bayan sa February 13, 20 at 27, at staging po ng Against the Stream Exhibit sa February 28.”