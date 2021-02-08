INFOGRAPHIC: Your essentials for new year in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — Have you recently looked into your fridge and pantry and realize you’re out of stock and fresh supplies? While this means an urgent trip to the grocery, this also gives you the chance for better and more mindful choices for yourself and loved ones.

Get started with a good stock of essentials at Robinsons Supermarket, which is all decked out with exactly what your household needs!

Here’s a quick guide on all the good stuff from Robinsons Supermarket to replenish in your homes today.

New Year ready

Getting your shopping in order is easy-peasy could not be more easy with the help of Robinsons Supermarket—the source of fresh and healthy finds at affordable prices.

Apart from effortless shopping at their branches, Robinsons Supermarket is also making thing even more convenient for all customers as they can now shop online from the comfort of their own homes via GoRobinsons!

Start shopping for all your essentials today!

For more information, visit the website at https://www.robinsonssupermarket.com.ph/. To get started on your online grocery shopping with Robinsons Supermarket, visit GoRobinsons here https://gorobinsons.ph/.