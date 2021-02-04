Celebrate Chinese New Year at your favorite Paradise Dynasty

MANILA, Philippines — Paradise Dynasty has practically become synonymous with xiao long bao for innovating the world's first eight international flavors: signature original, ginseng, crab roe, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, garlic and Szechuan. Each piece of soup dumpling in the basket has its distinct color, which is extracted from natural ingredients.

Traditionally, xiao long bao is dipped in a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar and sliced ginger, but this particular version does not require anything more. Each is infused with its individual essence and all its takes is a small nip at the dumpling wrapper to release the flavorful juices before savoring the rest.

This colorful and flavorful feast is the perfect centerpiece to your Chinese New Year celebration. Add to it more authentic Chinese specialties by Paradise Dynasty.

The restaurant is also home to a wide selection of la mian (hand-pulled noodles) that are freshly made daily. A truly comforting staple in Chinese cuisine and highly recommended are the la mian with sliced pork in signature pork bone soup, la mian with braised pork belly in signature pork bone soup, la mian with poached marbled beef in spicy Szechuan soup and la mian seafood in signature pork bone soup.

Other must-try signature dishes include spicy Szechuan crispy chicken, crispy fried crystal prawns tossed with salted egg yolk, light and flaky radish pastry, stir fried shredded pork in black bean sauce, pork dumplings with hot chili vinaigrette, ma po tofu, stir-fried beef with scallion and steamed glutinous rice stuffed in red dates.

Paradise Dynasty now accepts dine-in customers. Products are also available for take out, pick up and delivery.

This coming Chinese New Year, visit your favorite Paradise Dynasty at these branches:

For more information, visit www.paradisedynasty.ph.