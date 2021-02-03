THE BUDGETARIAN
Filipino restaurant chain partners with displaced musicians to give Valentine 'harana'
Good Banda musicians surprises a customer with a 'harana' before handing out her Valentine package.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Filipino restaurant chain partners with displaced musicians to give Valentine 'harana'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — How would you like your cake? Would you like to have it with a bouquet of flowers, your favorite Filipino fare... and a "harana"?

It's quite an unusual combination for Valentine's Day but it is possible.

Good Banda is an initiative of displaced musicians who deliver around the Philippines. In its Facebook page, it says that they put up the group "to help their community battle and survive the pandemic."

Among their services are pre-scheduled booking and harana or live serenades in areas like Metro Manila.

To help Good Banda's displaced musicians and to revive the Filipino tradition of "harana" or serenading in today's digital age, Filipino restaurant chain Max's launched its Valentine package that includes the restaurant's signature Fried Chicken, Sizzling Tofu, Chicken Pancit Canton, a Floral Bouquet Mini Cake and a harana by Good Banda all priced at P2,100.

Live harana is available in Metro Manila, while provincial orders will have an option for a pre-recorded song to be sent to their chosen loved one. To avoid the rush, orders may be placed five days in advance. Delivery of Valentine package orders is from February 11 to 28.  A food-and-cake-only package without a harana may also be availed for P1,599.

 

Valentine bundle
Photo release


You just need to order online at the restaurant chain's website and pick a preferred schedule.

"In this digital age where people are used to expressing their feelings using today’s technology, it allows customers to look back and relive the old but sweet way of showing someone you care," the restaurant brand said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"This time, Max’s will be letting patrons experience the tradition while keeping it unique, modern, and convenient. This is made possible through a partnership with Good Banda, a group of displaced musicians turned delivery-couriers designed to deliver not just food or parcels, but serenade customers at the same time across Metro Manila."

