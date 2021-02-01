Herald Suites offers dishes for takeout and deliveries at your fingertips

MANILA, Philippines — It is only human that we will always be hungry and will always look for a quick and convenient bite to eat. But we do not always have is the time to cook or order something that satisfies our hunger, which can leave us making decisions that aren’t exactly the healthiest.

But today for the price of a bento box of sushi, we can now savor a moment of Japan in our mouths without filling out a health form and seating in a half-empty restaurant to dine in.

Taking out or having food delivered is a big part of our lives now and the pandemic has contributed to this rise in takeout and delivery services.

Despite most gatherings and celebrations getting canceled altogether, food remains the best source of fun to be had, savored and enjoyed.

With lockdowns and restaurant dine-in restrictions, delivery apps have become more important for both business owners and their customers. But when one really gets to think about it, this mode of eating makes perfect sense for the way our lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herald Suites takeout menus offer a selection of tasty and satisfying dishes from assorted Japanese bentos to delightful curries and donburis. There's so much more you can choose from!

Whether it’s ordered with a touch on an app, a few clicks on a website or a quick call over the phone, Herald Suites answers on-demand desires.

You can even place an order quickly and conveniently if you're on a break or if you're stuck in traffic. This is a better and highly desirable alternative to waiting until getting home and placing the order over the phone.

Undeniably, takeouts have become a bigger part of our lives now, because food is not only sustenance or a lifestyle requirement, but will always be a joy that we all look forward to.

You may order from Herald Suites Cafes through their Instagram accounts:

For more information, visit www.heraldsuites.com.