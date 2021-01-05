LIST: 6 Filipino quarantine treats kids canâ€™t get enough of

MANILA, Philippines — Staying at home has not only kept everyone safer, it has also given rise to home-based cravings.

With kids having their classes online, their recess has been extended to a whole day of enjoying goodies.

This has led to several food trends that moms prepare at home or order from their favorite online sellers. From sweet to savory, let’s a look at some of the dishes that have been certified hits for the kids and the whole family:

1. Ube cheese pan de sal

Photo from Canva.com/Canva Photos Team Ube cheese pan de sal is a new twist to an old favorite.

The Filipino bakery favorite has been given a new spin and has been made more exciting with its cool purple color and the very Pinoy combo of sweet-salty fillings.

Fresh from the oven, the ube cheese pan de sal is a delightful breakfast or a filling merienda for hungry kids.

2. Banana bread

Photo from Freepik.com/dashu83 The banana bread's simple and uncomplicated flavor makes it a favorite snack across all ages

This sweet treat is an easy-bake option even for busy moms—what’s even better is that kids can help make it too.

It’s simple and uncomplicated flavor makes it a favorite snack across all ages. The use of real bananas in its recipe is also a nutrition bonus.

3. Milky donuts

Photo from Freepik.com/Racool_studio The milky donut is a modern take on the traditional bicho-bicho.

Donuts took on a new form, taking three favorite comforting ingredients: milk, cheese and powdered sugar and boxed them in a pillowy, sweet and convenient snack.

Kids like to snack on this modern take on the traditional bicho-bicho.

4. Giant cookies

Photo from Freepik.com/Freepik Resources These giant cooking are a sweet-tooth’s dream come true.

A sweet tooth’s dream come true, these palm-sized cookies not only comes sprinkled with chocolate chips, they are also filled with gooey goodness from melted chocolate. Cookie monsters would be so happy with a box of these baked goodies.

5. Sushi bake

Photo from Canva.com/Canva Photos Team Sushi bake is for kids who have adventurous palates.

A popular dish that took Pinoy palates by storm, Sushi Bake features layers of Japanese-inspired goodness starring tuna, salmon or kani topped on rice and popped into the mouth using sheets of nori.

It’s a fun, filling, and very tasty favorite of kids who have adventurous palates.

The lunchbox favorite is mas-pinasarap with more cheese in every bite and is a long-running breakfast favorite with eggs and fried rice, or a preferred snack in between online classes.

To take your kid’s snacking game to the next level, here is a zesty Mexican cheesedog recipe that your kids will surely love:

Mini Burritos Made with CDO Idol Cheesdog

Prep time: 5-8 minutes; Cook time 15-20 minutes; No. of Servings: 10pcs

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp oil

250g CDO Idol Cheesedog, thawed and peeled

2 Tbsps butter

1 white onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pcs ripe tomatoes, chopped

1/2 tsp paprika

11/2 cups rice, cooked

1/4 cup corn kernels

Salt & pepper to taste

1 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

10 pcs cheddar cheese sandwich slices

10 pcs medium-size soft tortillas

Sauce:

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsps mayonnaise

1 tsp water

1 tsp cilantro, chopped

Steps:

In a medium-size pan, fry CDO Idol Cheesedogs for 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside. In the same pan, melt butter. Sauté onion, garlic and tomatoes until soft. Add paprika, rice and corn and mix until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Turn off heat and mix in cilantro. To assemble, place one tortilla on top of a foil sheet. Top with one cheddar sandwich cheese slice, then about two spoonfuls of the fried rice and one fried CDO Idol Cheesedog. Fold over the left and right edges, then tuck in the filling securely with the bottom edge. Keep rolling until you reach the top edge and the filling is well secured. Preheat oven/toaster at 175C. Heat up burritos for 5 to 7 minutes. For the burrito sauce, combine together garlic, mayo, water, and cilantro. Serve burritos with sauce.

