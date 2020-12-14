THE BUDGETARIAN
7-Elevenâ€™s â€˜bayanihanâ€™ initiative is the gift that keeps on giving
Starting December 14, you can run to your neighborhood’s nearest 7-Eleven store to complete all your groceries, from daily essentials down to your Noche Buena preparations
Photo Release
7-Eleven’s ‘bayanihan’ initiative is the gift that keeps on giving
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 9:27am

New initiative makes your home and personal essentials more accessible, more affordable at the nearest 7-Eleven store this holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — People say, no one does the holidays quite like us. Although the festive season is a bit different this year, you can always count on Filipinos to find a way to spread the holiday cheer.

7-Eleven makes it easier for everyone as it keeps not only the holiday spirit alive, but the Filipino bayanihan spirit, too, with its newest Bayanihan Savings and Selections (#711Bayanihan) initiative.

Starting December 14, you can run to your neighborhood’s nearest 7-Eleven store to complete all your groceries, from daily essentials down to your Noche Buena preparations—all without the hassle of a risky commute and long lines at the supermarket.

“Because of the pandemic and the recent calamities, people are more conscious of their spending behavior and are looking for a safer shopping experience. That’s what we hope to achieve by extending #711Bayanihan to our customers,” shares Philippine Seven Corp. President and CEO Jose Victor Paterno.

“It is our way to help families during this pandemic and specifically this holiday season. We’ve expanded our product offerings to include cooking and household essentials to make grocery shopping easy and more affordable,” Paterno says.

With the new products coming to your neighborhood convenience store at more affordable prices, you can easily prepare your Noche Buena favorites, from appetizers to desserts!

You can start light with Century Tuna Flakes in Oil (P32 for 155g and P83 for 410g), Century Tuna Hot and Spicy (P32 for 155g), 555 Sardines in Tomato Sauce (P45 for 425g), or CDO Karne Norte Guisado (P29 for 150g) sandwiches, before moving on to one of the main courses: the signature Filipino spaghetti using the Del Monte Spaghetti (P92 for 900g).

To complete the Filipino Christmas spread, you can whip up some good old fruit salad with Del Monte Pineapple Tidbits (P89 for 822g) and Angel Kremdensada (P53 for 410ml) for dessert.

Don’t forget to serve drinks too. Coffee, tea, juices, and sodas—all these and more are available at your local 7-Eleven store!

The new shelves and additional budget-friendly items will first be rolled out in Metro Manila, with 7-Eleven stores nationwide soon following suit.

With #711Bayanihan, you can save more than just money and time—you can save Christmas too, and make it memorable with your loved ones!

Visit 7-Eleven for a closer and more affordable grocery shopping experience. Don’t forget to wear your face mask and face shield, observe physical distancing, and follow safety protocols inside the store.

Contactless payment methods like CLiQQ app and GCash are also available to further ensure your safety.

 

Like 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook, follow @711ph on Instagram, and @711philippines on Twitter for more information.

7-ELEVEN BAYANIHAN CHRISTMAS
Philstar
