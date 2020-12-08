US Meats keeps the holidays alive in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the holidays are fast approaching, the desire to come together and bond over great food has become even more apparent. Anyone who has celebrated Noche Buena or any festivities around this time knows that some of the best and most memorable dishes deal with delicious meat, be it your favorite glazed ham or those irresistible ribs.

Thankfully, these traditions don’t have to fade out as US Meats brings in the holiday cheer with weekend booths on December 12 and 13 at Glorietta Activity Center, and then on December 19 and 20 at The Block in SM North EDSA, as well as with its their continued presence in favorite restaurants around town.

Good tidings to ‘meat’ your Christmas

There is something for everybody, as the delectable US Pork and US Beef are both available and can either be purchased from carrying grocery stores or in the form of dishes prepared by some of the best restaurants in the metro.

These exported goodies are well-known for stringent food safety standards that have become even more valuable during these unprecedented times. They have prided themselves in high quality and guaranteed wholesomeness, which is something everyone deserves this Christmas.

For those looking to prep their own homemade meals in celebration of the holidays, US Meats is available in groceries in the form of Johnsonville Sausages, SPAM and Evergood Sausages.

For those who like to go out and eat together at the mall, they can enjoy these premium Pork and Beef options at Burgoo, Yabu, Soban K-town Grill, Marugame, Outback Steakhouse, Teriyaki Boy, Pepper Lunch, Big City, Yoshinoya, TGIFriday’s, Number 1 Barbecues, Conti’s, and Jinjoo Korean Grill, among tons of restaurants!

Photo Release Foodies can enjoy the deep-fried crunchy and tender meat of Yabu’s Pork Katsu this season, enjoying the flavor packed with every US Pork offering.

All of these restos are up and running, with the proper hygiene and distancing measures set in place to make sure every cheery get-together is safe and customers can focus on celebration.

Customers should remember to keep those receipts for an extra treat, too! At the upcoming US Meats booths at Glorietta and SM North Edsa, anyone with a receipt worth at least P500 of US Pork or US Beef dishes from restaurants or US Meats products from supermarkets can hand them in and redeem a special holiday present.

Any receipt from December 1 to 20, 2020 will be eligible. There will also be a fun photobooth and menus that can inform visitors about other offers.

These booths will have a health check and face mask and shield requirement for all who enter, will maintain social distancing guidelines, and provide a designated sanitation area with all the necessary equipment.

For those wondering about the exact quality, taste and texture of their meat and for those pork and beef connoisseurs out there, US Pork is known for its uniquely sweet taste and tender and juicy meat because of their US-bred pigs fed with freshly sourced corn and soybean. US Beef is well-marbled, tender, and packs the juice because their cattle are fed on a nutritionally balanced high-energy diet consisting mainly of corn.

All of these products are graded and inspected by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).