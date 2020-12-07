THE BUDGETARIAN
Philippines sets world record for giant Christmas tree made from sardines cans
From left: Mega Sardines' Marvin Tiu Lim, Michelle Tiu Lim and Chris Fernandez holding the Guiness World Records certificate for 'Tallest Can (Tin) Structure'
Photo release
Philippines sets world record for giant Christmas tree made from sardines cans
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that cans of sardines can be made into a record-breaking giant Christmas tree?

Filipino food brand Mega Sardines did just that with 70, 638 of its tin can sardines that were used to build a 5.906-meter (19 feet, 4.5 inches) high Christmas tree weighing almost 14,000 kilograms. 

Guiness World Records awarded the structure located at the ground floor of SM Megamall Building A as the "Tallest Can (Tin) Structure" on November 25. It will be on display until December 31. 

Guinness World Records representatives Solvej Malouf, Official Adjudicator and Sonia Chadha-Nihal, Commercial Account Manager, officially turned over the record certificate to the Mega Global team headed by Marvin Tiu Lim, Chief Growth and Development Officer, together Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan, Chief Operating Officer and Chris Fernandez, Marketing Director.

“We are very happy to receive this outstanding recognition from Guinness World Records. Our team has worked non-stop for 7 consecutive days to build the tallest Christmas tree made of Mega Sardines cans to represent our commitment to providing affordable and nutritious meals to Filipinos," said Marvin Tiu Lim.

All 70,638 cans used for the installation will be donated to the beneficiaries of Mega Global's corporate social responsibility (CSR) partner Reach Out Feed Philippines and Mega Malasakit Kitchen communities.

Guinness posted on December 2 the video on how Mega constructed the structure in a warehouse in Valenzuela City. 

RELATED: Buwan ng Wika: 5 twists on Filipino recipes using 'malansang isda'

