Find out where to satisfy your international food cravings without having to leave the metro

MANILA, Philippines — At the height of the enhanced community quarantine, your social media feed was most likely flooded with one food trend to the next—Dalgona coffee, sushi bake, banana bread, among others. This just shows how Filipinos truly love dining even with restrictions.

But even as you joined the bandwagon—whipping up specialty drinks or trying your hand at baking—there still remains a craving for your favorite international cuisine when you go on food trips abroad.

After months of craving, dining outlets are once again allowed to operate by strictly following safety and health protocols.

Find out where you can satisfy your international food cravings without having to leave the metro.

If the savory sushi bake appealed to you during the lockdown, then you’re undoubtedly a Japanese food lover. Level up this experience today with the freshest sushi straight from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

You can only have this at Solaire’s Yakumi, which brings Japanese cuisine front and center by combining traditional and modern cooking techniques to give you exciting new flavors. Executive Chef Norimasa Kosaka and his team only use the freshest ingredients, especially the seafood fare, which is exclusively sourced from Toyosu Fish Market.

Save yourself from a four-hour flight from Manila to Tokyo and instead head over to Yakumi today!

Steak is another meat lover’s favorite. But during lockdown, looking for the best steaks was a real challenge. Today, you can finally savor the finest steaks in town, prepared the Italian way.

Indulge in premium steaks with an Italian flair at Solaire’s Finestra Italian Steakhouse. Choose between USDA Tenderloin and US Snake River Farms Wagyu beef cuts, and have it grilled to perfection by Italian Chef Alan Marchetti.

The experience doesn’t end here as the restaurant also offers a view of Manila Bay’s scenic sunset. Don’t you just miss seeing the beauty of the world again?

Filipinos innately love Chinese delicacies because of its influences on our own food. Of the many Chinese dishes, dim sum is at the top of our favorites.

If you’ve been craving authentic dim sum ever since the start of quarantine, then you’ll be delighted to know that you can have this all you want at Red Lantern at Solaire.

Enter a world of dim sum as this authentic Chinese restaurant offers over 46 varieties of dim sum options under its signature all-you-can-eat offer. Classic favorites combined with new selections make Red Lantern’s Dim Sum Lunch Buffet bigger and better than ever.

Being Asian, you are familiar with the array of noodle dishes that this region offers. But among those many flavorful and hearty noodle dishes, there’s one that you always go back to.

Be it curry laksa, wonton noodle soup, beef brisket bowl, or hot and spicy Szechuan noodles, among many others, there's one to suit your taste at Solaire's Lucky Noodles. With its "Make Your Own Noodle Bowl," you can definitely be creative and have your noodles, your way.

What if you want to eat out with your friends or family but you can’t agree on one cuisine? Usually, you’d recommend a buffet but it’s understandable to be a bit wary to try this again these days. Worry no more because Solaire has redefined this dining concept to fit the new normal.

At Fresh International Buffet, you can be assured that your gourmet feast is as safe and enjoyable as possible. With pre-portioned dishes made fresh everyday for an easy grab-and-go, you can select savory rotisserie cravings and lavish seafood selections cooked a la minute by the outlet's team of talented chefs. A must-try is its famous Boston lobsters that diners can indulge in and enjoy in 10 different ways every Sunday for lunch and dinner—the ultimate buffet!

Together with plexiglass shields over food stations, frequent sanitizing of every surface, and maximum social distancing protocols in place, Fresh is now better and safer.

Solaire is safe for you

From Fresh International Buffet to Finestra Italian Steakhouse and all of the hotel’s other dining outlets, Solaire has thoughtfully made adjustments in the way people dine without compromising their experience.

To minimize contact points, menus can be accessed via QR code and cashless payment options are available. When dining, customers are provided face mask holders for one-time use.

Solaire sanitizes every inch of its international dining outlets and their respective kitchens to the highest standards.

To clean tables, chairs, countertops, and high-touch surfaces, the hotel uses Hygiene Pro, an antibacterial nano coating that provides continuous protection against microorganisms for seven days. It is approved by both the US and Philippine Food and Drug Administration, and is augmented by Suma J512 via electrostatic sprayer.

Each and every utensil, glassware, chinaware, and other pieces of tableware are sanitized using dishwashing machines that apply heat and chemicals that kill microorganisms.

And while al fresco dining is becoming popular these days because of its ventilation, Solaire has found a way to give the same level—if not better—of safety. It utilizes UVC in its air conditioning filtration system to ensure that the air is as clean as a world-class medical facility.

Photo Release

As an added precaution, kitchen and dining areas are exposed to UVC light after operations. Lastly, hygiene swabbing is done regularly to ensure cleaning and sanitizing are done properly.

Adjusting to the quarantine measures and safety protocols brought about by the pandemic doesn’t have to ruin experiences that you used to love. Enjoy your favorite international dishes without worry and with ease—safely. Just book your restaurant of choice and dine at Solaire.

To learn more about Solaire’s safety and security protocols, go to https://bit.ly/ SISFY2020.