Itâ€™s Christmas time at SM as festivities abound until December

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is almost here! Not even the pandemic can take away the beloved tradition of Filipino families celebrating this joyous season at SM. Let the wonderful, magical and truly merry Christmas at SM drive away the blues! Sama sama tayo sa Pasko sa SM!

All throughout November and December, come and be dazzled by these exciting holiday surprises that await you at SM:

1. Christmas Launches

On November 6, SM Supermalls treated everyone to a virtual, magical feast! Twelve different SM malls will light up their magnificent Christmas displays—from SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall to SM Seaside City Cebu and SM CDO Downtown Premier! SM truly brings the magic of Christmas online through fireworks, orchestra, and whimsical characters!

All the SM malls nationwide followed suit with their own magical Christmas light last November 7 and 8. Mallgoers were delighted with a special lighting ceremony for hope and inspiration amid the pandemic, as well as singing flash mobs, cute Christmas characters, and surprise gifts.

Photo Release SM North Edsa Christmas tree in Quezon City.

2. Christmas Chorale

What’s Christmas without some music? Feel the merriments of the season by watching Holiday choir performances at select SM malls this December.

Meet up with your family and friends at SM and enjoy some Holiday tunes! It will surely be an awesome experience! No need to worry because strict safety protocols are in place at SM malls, so you can just focus on the magic of the celebration.

3. Christmas Markets

It’s the season of giving! Help MSMEs bounce back from the negative impact of the pandemic by buying your Holiday essentials and gifts at SM’s nationwide Christmas Markets until January 3.

As part of the Kasama Ng SM campaign and DTI’s Buy Local, Support Local, the Christmas Markets will feature unique local products and goods so shoppers can buy from small businesses and help them bounce forward and recover.

4. Selfie with Santa

Don't fret. SM has made sure you won't miss your annual selfie with Santa this year! You can pose with a virtual Santa Claus safely and via augmented reality at SM. Wanna give it a try?

Simply scan the AR markers located in select areas in SM malls and have a photo with virtual Santa. Don’t forget to share your Holiday snaps online to your family and friends!

5. SM Bears of Joy

Until Christmas Day, SM Supermalls is giving back through its annual Bears of Joy campaign. This time around, shoppers can collect special medical frontliner Bears of Joy. Throughout the Christmas season, you can buy a pair of bears for P200—one bear for you to keep and the other for charity.

6. TikTok Fam Contest

Have fun with your family and spread some Christmas joy by joining the TikTok Fam Contest. Simply showcase your dance moves to your favorite Christmas song in your favorite SM mall and you can get a chance to win exciting prizes!

Photo Release SM Megamall Christmas tree in Mandaluyong

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.