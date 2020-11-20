Craft beer experience right at your doorstep

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are among the best beer drinkers in the world. Not only do they consume a whole lot of the golden brew, they are also connoisseurs and adventure-seekers when it comes to what fills up their beer mugs.

But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still stopping regular beer drinkers from having their fill from their local pubs, local company Philippine Craft Kings (PCK) has come up with a solution to bring the experience right at your doorstep.

Originally marketed for drinking beer in beaches, PCK's pioneering "Juggies" have made it to the Metro Manila scene.

Juggies — insulated, tap-equipped containers — allow beer drinkers access to quality and locally made craft beer from the comfort of their own homes.

With more than 20 partner breweries and over 100 beer variants available at present, PCK gives Filipinos a wide variety of drinks to enjoy at the comfort of their own home.

The Juggies that can keep the beer ice cold and fresh for up to three days, can be delivered straight to your doorstep and, should you want to, include their recommended pica pairs to complete your drinking exprience.

With the holiday season coming full speed ahead, the company is also creating packages fit for small-scale parties and out-of-town trips to have a Juggy perfect for all occasions.

"People can place their orders online and we deliver the Juggies along with the party packages. That way families and small groups can enjoy drinking beer and munching on tapas, snacks, cheeses and other food pairings in the privacy and safety of home," said PCK CEO Jazel Paraiso.

"Beers and drinks served in a Juggy are freshly brewed and kegged the same day they are ordered. They arrive cold and the Juggies — which are reusable and recyclable — are easy to use," she added.

Steering away from flowing commercial beer, PCK and Juggies aim to put local brewers on center stage.

Working with a number of small and local breweries, PCK gives the niche industry a big jolt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Filipino brewers are amazing... We bring the story of the beers and the brewers out to the market. And that's how we help support the local craft beer industry," Paraiso said.

Currenly, PCK has opened up Juggies Filling Stations at Brick and Mortar in BGC and another in Quezon City to cater to a wider audience of beer drinkers.