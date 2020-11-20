THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Craft beer experience right at your doorstep
The Juggies experience will bring local craft beer right at your doorstep and can be coupled with food pairings perfect for your beer drinking activities at the comfort of your own home
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Craft beer experience right at your doorstep
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are among the best beer drinkers in the world. Not only do they consume a whole lot of the golden brew, they are also connoisseurs and adventure-seekers when it comes to what fills up their beer mugs.

But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still stopping regular beer drinkers from having their fill from their local pubs, local company Philippine Craft Kings (PCK) has come up with a solution to bring the experience right at your doorstep.

Originally marketed for drinking beer in beaches, PCK's pioneering "Juggies" have made it to the Metro Manila scene.

Juggies — insulated, tap-equipped containers — allow beer drinkers access to quality and locally made craft beer from the comfort of their own homes.

 

With more than 20 partner breweries and over 100 beer variants available at present, PCK gives Filipinos a wide variety of drinks to enjoy at the comfort of their own home.

The Juggies that can keep the beer ice cold and fresh for up to three days, can be delivered straight to your doorstep and, should you want to, include their recommended pica pairs to complete your drinking exprience.

With the holiday season coming full speed ahead, the company is also creating packages fit for small-scale parties and out-of-town trips to have a Juggy perfect for all occasions.

 

 

"People can place their orders online and we deliver the Juggies along with the party packages. That way families and small groups can enjoy drinking beer and munching on tapas, snacks, cheeses and other food pairings in the privacy and safety of home," said PCK CEO Jazel Paraiso.

"Beers and drinks served in a Juggy are freshly brewed and kegged the same day they are ordered. They arrive cold and the Juggies — which are reusable and recyclable — are easy to use," she added.

Steering away from flowing commercial beer, PCK and Juggies aim to put local brewers on center stage. 

Working with a number of small and local breweries, PCK gives the niche industry a big jolt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Filipino brewers are amazing... We bring the story of the beers and the brewers out to the market. And that's how we help support the local craft beer industry," Paraiso said.

Currenly, PCK has opened up Juggies Filling Stations at Brick and Mortar in BGC and another in Quezon City to cater to a wider audience of beer drinkers.

BEER DRINKING LIFESTYLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Love coffee? Nico Bolzico, Happy Ongpauco-Tiu share ways to level up coffee experience at home
By Seph Asong | 2 days ago
Coffee's distinct aroma and the complexity of its flavor have become a personal brand of heroine for most people, that the...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
3 days ago
Mang Inasal offers takeout, delivery blowout this November
3 days ago
Enjoy free Family Size Palabok for every takeout/delivery of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meal until November 30.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
LOOK! The newest food craze in town is a healthy oatmeal dessert
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Kryz Uy, Andi Manzano and Sam YG tell us exactly why this oatmeal cream pie recipe is the next big thing on the food tre...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
8 days ago
A happy Ballantine’s day
By Scott Garceau | 8 days ago
Ballantine’s may not be the first brand that comes to Filipino minds when they think “blended Scotch whisky,”...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
10 days ago
It’s Christmas time at SM as festivities abound until December
10 days ago
All throughout November and December, come and be dazzled by these exciting holiday surprises that await you at SM:
Food and Leisure
fbfb
12 days ago
Savor 11: 11.11, holiday food deals to watch for
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Whatever it is that you crave for, may it be local or international fare, here is a list of choices that could make your holiday...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with