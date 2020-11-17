Love coffee? Nico Bolzico, Happy Ongpauco-Tiu share ways to level up coffee experience at home

MANILA, Philippines — For coffee lovers, that first sip marks the beginning of a long and productive day.

Coffee's distinct aroma and the complexity of its flavor have become a personal brand of heroine for most people, that the absence of one feels like their day hasn’t really started.

Stopping by at a coffee shop on the way to work, or taking a break and hitting that go-to spot to peacefully nurse a cup as the rest of the world buzzes were some of the acts that used to punctuate our days with reliable rhythm. With the pandemic keeping everyone confined in their homes, being able to brew top notch coffee at home is becoming an essential skill to indulge one’s palate—and one that provides a necessary sense of normalcy.

During a recent Zoom event held by international coffee brand Nespresso, multimedia personality and agripreneur Nico Bolzico, Sunnies Studios co-founder Bea Soriano Dee, and private dining chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu shared three simple yet effective ways to enjoy and level up your coffee moments at home.

Have a soulful experience with your coffee

Having a “me” time is perfectly normal and should be part of your daily routine. Whether it is done at the start of your day or later in the afternoon, getting some quiet time does not only provide you some sort of relaxation, it also helps you jumpstart your creative process — at your own pace.

You can include other activities during your alone time, such as writing a journal to help you organize your thoughts and record what you’ve learned and new experiences you had during the entire day. Of course, this is the perfect moment to enjoy a cup of coffee.

“Now that I work from home, I try to set the first few hours of the day just for myself; sitting down in a quiet place and focusing on what my day would be like,” shared Soriano-Dee who believes that everyone should take a break away from their screens even if you think you’re too busy for that.

Have fun with your coffee flavors

Even though the work from home situation has saved you from wasting unnecessary time on commuting, the first few hours of your day can get quite hectic with so much emails and calls coming in. Add to this is the time spent on manually preparing your coffee, more so, if you’re like the rest of us who enjoys preparing a milk froth, adding whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon to get those extra flavors. Chances are you will not be able to savor your coffee, and if you did so while in a hurry, there’s a possibility that you won’t attain the coffee taste you wish to have.

This is why according to restaurateur and private dining chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, “Having your own coffee machine at home enables you to create the perfect cup of coffee conveniently and consistently at a touch of a button.”

“For someone like me whose day probably starts a little bit earlier than anyone else as I juggle between managing my household and multiple businesses, a much-needed caffeine boost is a must to keep me sharp all day. And as a chef, I can’t help but get creative with my coffee by adding different ingredients. The simple joys of preparing my coffee and thinking of ways on how I can elevate the taste is such a delightful experience,” Ongpauco-Tiu added.

Invest in a reliable coffee machine

With the chilling effects of the coronavirus still widely felt, people are reluctant to go out. This, however, doesn’t mean you have to give up your cafe-level coffee cravings.

Having a coffee machine that sits in your kitchen day and night and at a touch of a button, consistently delivers quality coffee. Your time spent on preparing coffee is cut to more than half as everything is plug and play. According to entrepreneur Nico Bolzico, his Nespresso machine has been a life-saver especially for someone like him who wants something that’s fast and reliable.

“I’m a daily coffee drinker and I can’t function without it. Before going to work, I often drop by the neighborhood coffee shop to get my pick-me-up drink. Then, when I finally decided to get a Nespresso machine at home and for my office, I realized how much time I was able to save,” shared Bolzico.

"The machines are a great addition to any household, especially if you’re a coffee lover just like me and my wife... you get to retain that cafe experience, and eventually, become your own barista at home.”

RELATED: LIST: Celebrity entrepreneurs share tips for starting business during pandemic